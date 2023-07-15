https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/top-us-officials-make-beeline-for-china-because-2024-elections-are-coming-up-1111889562.html

Top US Officials Make Beeline for China 'Because 2024 Elections Are Coming Up'

Top US Officials Make Beeline for China 'Because 2024 Elections Are Coming Up'

Senior US officials have lately made a bee-line for China because they “are thinking about next year's elections, and need to show that they can control the deteriorating situation with Beijing," professor Yang Mian underscored.

Chinese-American relations have been characterized by various contradictions for a long time, with the main problem being that the United States "says one thing and does another," Yang Mian, a professor at the Institute of International Relations, Communication University of China, told Sputnik.Senior US officials have lately made a bee-line for China because they “are thinking about next year's elections, and need to show that they can control the deteriorating situation with Beijing," Yang underscored. Washington is constantly putting pressure on its vital trade partner, Beijing, which it defines as a 'long-term competitor', while wielding rhetoric about not seeking complete 'decoupling' with the Asian powerhouse, he added.But while spouting ‘cooperation’ rhetoric, the US officials have doubled down on assurances, as was the case most recently with Kerry, that they rule out making any “concessions” to Beijing. Intentions to ostensibly fix US-China ties have also come interspersed with freshly-lobbed accusations at Beijing.Climate and environmental issues appear to be the only topic on which exchanges between China and the United States are fairly unencumbered, the professor emphasized. Kerry had previously also served as a US envoy at talks with China, but after the relations soured, the talks were frozen. Now, as we witness Washington dispatching Kerry to Beijing again, we can speculate that circumstances are forcing the US to take such steps, Yang Mian pointed out.He added:At this point, it is worth recalling how shortly after Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a long-awaited trip to Beijing to meet with senior Chinese diplomats, including President Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden publicly called Xi a “dictator"."Of course, we also need to meet and talk with them," Yang Mian acknowledged. However, there is no denying the fact that whether top American officials confer with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi, Foreign Minister Qin Gang or other high-ranking representatives of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), the US position does not change significantly, it is the position of “containing China,” he said.Indeed, the US has been doing everything from dipping into the tool box of trade-related weapons, like restrictions on exports of US goods and services, the persistence of import duties on Chinese goods, sanctions on China’s technology, to bolstering US and NATO operations in the Pacific while peddling the "China threat" narrative.Now, in specific aspects, the US strategy and methods may vary a little, because now they need China, and, therefore, purely symbolically and outwardly, they can appear to “tone down” the rhetoric, Yang said.Ahead of the 2024 presidential elections, the Washington-based politicians hope to demonstrate to the voters that "they can control the crisis tendencies in Sino-American relations, smooth out contradictions, and avert war..." So now the Sino-US summits are taking place “not because there has been some fundamental change in the US, but because the elections are coming up,” Yang Mian stated. For all the flurry of diplomatic activity, no key issues have been resolved. The US may take a step back in its policy towards China, but this does not mean that there have been any fundamental changes, argued the professor. While talks might bring certain minor successes, China remains at odds with the United States “in matters related to Taiwan, high technology, weapons, and NATO,” Yang Mian emphasized, concluding:

