https://sputnikglobe.com/20230724/putin-signs-law-on-digital-ruble-1112108155.html
Putin Signs Law on Digital Ruble
Putin Signs Law on Digital Ruble
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law on digital ruble in Russia — the third form of the national currency.
2023-07-24T11:55+0000
2023-07-24T11:55+0000
2023-07-24T12:08+0000
economy
russia
vladimir putin
ruble
russian economy under sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/15/1093248564_0:134:3167:1915_1920x0_80_0_0_1c8b41d941b256494d8ad0104c077676.jpg
The relevant document is published on the official legal information portal. The document introduces the basic concepts necessary for the introduction of the digital ruble. The Bank of Russia Board of Directors will set the tariffs on digital currency transactions.Earlier it was reported that the Bank of Russia was planning to issue a digital ruble as an additional form of Russia's national currency. It can be used offline and for online payments. The regulator will grant access to the digital ruble to all economic agents, including individuals, businesses and the government.The Bank of Russia stated there will be no obligatory transfer of salaries and pensions to digital rubles. Similar to its two existing equivalents — cash and non-cash rubles — the digital ruble will have no expiry date.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230411/smart-swift-secure-what-is-russias-digital-ruble-1109337756.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/15/1093248564_217:0:2948:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8ae810e7331d1453a044170373774967.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, digital ruble, russian economy, vladimir putin
russia, digital ruble, russian economy, vladimir putin
Putin Signs Law on Digital Ruble
11:55 GMT 24.07.2023 (Updated: 12:08 GMT 24.07.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law on digital ruble in Russia — the third form of the national currency.
The relevant document is published on the official legal information portal.
The document introduces the basic concepts necessary for the introduction of the digital ruble
. The Bank of Russia Board of Directors will set the tariffs on digital currency transactions.
Earlier it was reported that the Bank of Russia was planning to issue a digital ruble as an additional form of Russia's national currency. It can be used offline and for online payments. The regulator will grant access to the digital ruble to all economic agents, including individuals, businesses and the government.
The Bank of Russia stated there will be no obligatory transfer of salaries and pensions to digital rubles. Similar to its two existing equivalents — cash and non-cash rubles — the digital ruble will have no expiry date.