International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230724/ukraines-attempted-drone-attack-in-moscow-suppressed---russian-defense-ministry-1112099565.html
Ukraine’s Attempted Drone Attack in Moscow Suppressed - Russian Defense Ministry
Ukraine’s Attempted Drone Attack in Moscow Suppressed - Russian Defense Ministry
Sobyanin said on Telegram in the early hours of Monday that drone strikes on two non-residential buildings were recorded in Moscow; there was no serious damage or casualties.
2023-07-24T03:45+0000
2023-07-24T04:09+0000
russia
ukraine
uav
uavs
moscow
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106034/39/1060343974_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5d4fcf4cede2c481e8e02332f5dbb32c.jpg
"On the morning of July 24, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using two unmanned aerial vehicles [UAVs] on objects in the city of Moscow was thwarted. Two Ukrainian UAVs were suppressed by means of electronic warfare and crashed," the Russian defense ministry said. The ministry added that "as a result of the suppressed terrorist attack of the Kiev regime, there were no victims." Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram in the early hours of Monday that at about 4:00 a.m. local time (01:00 GMT), drone strikes on two non-residential buildings were recorded in the Russian capital; there was no serious damage or casualties.The Moscow transport department said on Telegram that traffic along Komsomolsky Prospekt was blocked starting from the center of Moscow towards the region. Later in the morning, the city transport department said that traffic was also blocked along Prospekt Likhachova.
russia
ukraine
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106034/39/1060343974_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_11da74c8b13c0ec5a92e227afde6e000.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, russia, uav, ukrainian uav, ukrainian drone strike on russia, moscow, russian defense ministry, moscow mayor sergei sobyanin
ukraine, russia, uav, ukrainian uav, ukrainian drone strike on russia, moscow, russian defense ministry, moscow mayor sergei sobyanin

Ukraine’s Attempted Drone Attack in Moscow Suppressed - Russian Defense Ministry

03:45 GMT 24.07.2023 (Updated: 04:09 GMT 24.07.2023)
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova / Go to the mediabankPolice car in Moscow
Police car in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2023
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed that a Ukrainian drone attack on objects in Moscow was thwarted in the early hours of Monday, there were no casualties.
"On the morning of July 24, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using two unmanned aerial vehicles [UAVs] on objects in the city of Moscow was thwarted. Two Ukrainian UAVs were suppressed by means of electronic warfare and crashed," the Russian defense ministry said.
The ministry added that "as a result of the suppressed terrorist attack of the Kiev regime, there were no victims."
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram in the early hours of Monday that at about 4:00 a.m. local time (01:00 GMT), drone strikes on two non-residential buildings were recorded in the Russian capital; there was no serious damage or casualties.
The Moscow transport department said on Telegram that traffic along Komsomolsky Prospekt was blocked starting from the center of Moscow towards the region. Later in the morning, the city transport department said that traffic was also blocked along Prospekt Likhachova.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала