Ukraine’s Attempted Drone Attack in Moscow Suppressed - Russian Defense Ministry

Sobyanin said on Telegram in the early hours of Monday that drone strikes on two non-residential buildings were recorded in Moscow; there was no serious damage or casualties.
"On the morning of July 24, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using two unmanned aerial vehicles [UAVs] on objects in the city of Moscow was thwarted. Two Ukrainian UAVs were suppressed by means of electronic warfare and crashed," the Russian defense ministry said. The ministry added that "as a result of the suppressed terrorist attack of the Kiev regime, there were no victims." Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram in the early hours of Monday that at about 4:00 a.m. local time (01:00 GMT), drone strikes on two non-residential buildings were recorded in the Russian capital; there was no serious damage or casualties.The Moscow transport department said on Telegram that traffic along Komsomolsky Prospekt was blocked starting from the center of Moscow towards the region. Later in the morning, the city transport department said that traffic was also blocked along Prospekt Likhachova.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed that a Ukrainian drone attack on objects in Moscow was thwarted in the early hours of Monday, there were no casualties.
"On the morning of July 24, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using two unmanned aerial vehicles [UAVs] on objects in the city of Moscow was thwarted. Two Ukrainian UAVs were suppressed by means of electronic warfare and crashed," the Russian defense ministry said.
The ministry added that "as a result of the suppressed terrorist attack of the Kiev regime, there were no victims."
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram in the early hours of Monday that at about 4:00 a.m. local time (01:00 GMT), drone strikes on two non-residential buildings were recorded in the Russian capital; there was no serious damage or casualties.
The Moscow transport department said on Telegram that traffic along Komsomolsky Prospekt was blocked starting from the center of Moscow towards the region. Later in the morning, the city transport department said that traffic was also blocked along Prospekt Likhachova.