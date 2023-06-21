Moscow Divulges Kiev’s Failed Terrorist Drone Plot on Russian Capital’s Suburbs

International
Kiev tried to carry out a terrorist attack on objects in the Moscow Region, using drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Kiev tried to carry out a terrorist attack on objects in the Moscow Region, using drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday. "Today, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on objects in the Moscow region with three aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles was thwarted," the ministry said in a statement, adding that all UAVs were suppressed by means of electronic warfare. As a result of the failed terrorist attack, there were no casualties or damage, the statement read.Special services are currently working on the site and the scene has been cordoned off.
06:32 GMT 21.06.2023 (Updated: 06:36 GMT 21.06.2023)
© Photo : Almaz-AnteiThe RLK-MTs Valdai, a special-purpose Russian radar system designed specifically to detect, suppress and neutralize small drones with extremely low radar cross sections.
The RLK-MTs Valdai, a special-purpose Russian radar system designed specifically to detect, suppress and neutralize small drones with extremely low radar cross sections.
© Photo : Almaz-Antei
