Moscow Divulges Kiev’s Failed Terrorist Drone Plot on Russian Capital’s Suburbs
Kiev tried to carry out a terrorist attack on objects in the Moscow Region, using drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Kiev tried to carry out a terrorist attack on objects in the Moscow Region, using drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday. "Today, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on objects in the Moscow region with three aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles was thwarted," the ministry said in a statement, adding that all UAVs were suppressed by means of electronic warfare. As a result of the failed terrorist attack, there were no casualties or damage, the statement read.Special services are currently working on the site and the scene has been cordoned off.
06:32 GMT 21.06.2023 (Updated: 06:36 GMT 21.06.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two drones crashed on approach to the warehouses of a military base in Russia's Moscow Region, Governor Andrey Vorobyov said on Wednesday.
Kiev tried to carry out a terrorist attack
on objects in the Moscow Region, using drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Today, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on objects in the Moscow region with three aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles was thwarted," the ministry said in a statement, adding that all UAVs were suppressed by means of electronic warfare.
As a result of the failed terrorist attack, there were no casualties or damage, the statement read.
Special services are currently working on the site and the scene has been cordoned off.