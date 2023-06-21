https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/moscow-reports-about-kievs-failed-attempt-at-terrorist-attack-on-moscow-region-using-uavs-1111353162.html

Moscow Divulges Kiev’s Failed Terrorist Drone Plot on Russian Capital’s Suburbs

Moscow Divulges Kiev’s Failed Terrorist Drone Plot on Russian Capital’s Suburbs

Kiev tried to carry out a terrorist attack on objects in the Moscow Region, using drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

2023-06-21T06:32+0000

2023-06-21T06:32+0000

2023-06-21T06:36+0000

russia

moscow

kiev

moscow region

russian defense ministry

uav

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1d/1110773633_0:41:801:491_1920x0_80_0_0_8a27ba613b47b36a08eb22f001bdd819.jpg

Kiev tried to carry out a terrorist attack on objects in the Moscow Region, using drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday. "Today, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on objects in the Moscow region with three aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles was thwarted," the ministry said in a statement, adding that all UAVs were suppressed by means of electronic warfare. As a result of the failed terrorist attack, there were no casualties or damage, the statement read.Special services are currently working on the site and the scene has been cordoned off.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/russia-repels-ukraines-drone-attack-on-druzhba-pipeline-in-bryansk-region-1111243096.html

moscow

kiev

moscow region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

terrorist attack, moscow region, drones, kiev's failed attempt