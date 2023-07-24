International
UN Command Begins Talks With North Korea Over US Soldier
UN Command Begins Talks With North Korea Over US Soldier
The United Nations Command said on Monday that it had begun discussions with North Korea regarding Travis King, the US soldier who ran into the country from the inter-Korea demilitarized zone last week.
"The conversation has commenced with the KPA through the mechanisms of the armistice agreement," Lt. Gen. Andrew Harrison, deputy commander of the UN Command, said during a press conference. Harrison added that "the primary concern for us is Private King’s welfare."King was serving with the US Army in South Korea and had recently completed a two-month prison sentence for assault and destroying public property. He had been due to return to Texas for further disciplinary action. At Seoul airport, he instead somehow managed to join a tour to the DMZ, where he unexpectedly ran across the border into North Korea. Harrison noted that tours in the Joint Security Area now had been suspended.
UN Command Begins Talks With North Korea Over US Soldier

12:59 GMT 24.07.2023
© AP Photo / Park Tae-hyunNorth Korean army soldiers wearing face masks look at the South side during South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young's visit to Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020
North Korean army soldiers wearing face masks look at the South side during South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young's visit to Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2023
© AP Photo / Park Tae-hyun
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United Nations Command said on Monday that it had begun discussions with North Korea regarding Travis King, the US soldier who ran into the country from the inter-Korea demilitarized zone last week.
"The conversation has commenced with the KPA through the mechanisms of the armistice agreement," Lt. Gen. Andrew Harrison, deputy commander of the UN Command, said during a press conference.
Harrison added that "the primary concern for us is Private King’s welfare."
King was serving with the US Army in South Korea and had recently completed a two-month prison sentence for assault and destroying public property. He had been due to return to Texas for further disciplinary action. At Seoul airport, he instead somehow managed to join a tour to the DMZ, where he unexpectedly ran across the border into North Korea.
Harrison noted that tours in the Joint Security Area now had been suspended.
