UN Command Begins Talks With North Korea Over US Soldier

The United Nations Command said on Monday that it had begun discussions with North Korea regarding Travis King, the US soldier who ran into the country from the inter-Korea demilitarized zone last week.

"The conversation has commenced with the KPA through the mechanisms of the armistice agreement," Lt. Gen. Andrew Harrison, deputy commander of the UN Command, said during a press conference. Harrison added that "the primary concern for us is Private King’s welfare."King was serving with the US Army in South Korea and had recently completed a two-month prison sentence for assault and destroying public property. He had been due to return to Texas for further disciplinary action. At Seoul airport, he instead somehow managed to join a tour to the DMZ, where he unexpectedly ran across the border into North Korea. Harrison noted that tours in the Joint Security Area now had been suspended.

