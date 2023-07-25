https://sputnikglobe.com/20230725/imf-raises-russias-2023-growth-forecast-to-15-1112131854.html

IMF Raises Russia's 2023 Growth Forecast to 1.5%

IMF Raises Russia's 2023 Growth Forecast to 1.5%

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The International Monetary Fund has revised its forecast for Russia in 2023 upward by 0.8 percentage points to 1.5% after data pointing to a stronger economic performance in the first half of the year, according to an updated World Economic Outlook released on Tuesday.

“The forecast for Russia in 2023 has been improved by 0.8 percentage point to 1.5 percent, reflecting hard data (on retail trade, construction, and industrial production) that imply that the first half of the year have been fruitful, with a large fiscal stimulus driving that strength,” the IMF said in its revised WEO.Moreover, the WEO reported that major global economies face slowing growth in bank loans, and high interest rates may lead to tightening credit conditions.The fund noted that in the US, despite the shift of deposits from regional to large banks, a tighter monetary environment continues to challenge financial institutions. At the same time, the IMF added that other financial conditions, including the credit quality of business borrowers and credit costs, are worsening. The fund pointed out that major developing markets remain resilient and “largely avoided” the banking sector turmoil. However, many people there are still struggling to maintain access to international markets, according to the report.Moreover, the organisation addressed China in the WEO, pointing out that investment in China has underperformed due to the real estate downturn, but that weakness was compensated by stronger net exports.However, net export contributions are declining because of the slowing of the global economy, the report said.The fund noted that it left unchanged its forecast for China's GDP growth at 5.2% for 2023 and 4.5% for 2024.Furthermore, the organisation explained that unresolved real estate problems with negative cross-border spillovers have applied additional pressure on China’s economy.In addition, the IMF did not rule out that inflation could fall faster than expected, reducing the need for tight monetary policy.As for the euro zone area, the fund forecasts that the economic growth will decrease to 0.9% this year from 3.5% in 2022.In terms of the global economic development, the IMF reported that it would fall from 3.5% in 2022 to 3% in 2023 and also next year.The fund pointed out that the forecast for 2023 is modestly higher than predicted in April, but it remains weak by historical standards.“The rise in central bank policy rates to fight inflation continues to weigh on economic activity,” the international body clarified.

