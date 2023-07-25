https://sputnikglobe.com/20230725/just-like-terminator-scholars-reveal-self-healing-metallic-marvel-1112132741.html
Scientific research has demonstrated the reported self-healing capability reminiscent of the fearsome T-1000 cyborg assassin from the "Terminator" series. This revelation offers vistas of self-regenerating airplanes, bridges, engines, and perhaps rockets—an essential boost for auspicious opportunities for potential manned exploration of Mars.
"This was absolutely stunning to watch first-hand. We have confirmed that metals have their own intrinsic, natural ability to heal themselves, at least in the case of fatigue damage at the nanoscale," said lead author Dr. Brad Boyce from Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque.
The worn-out effect that emanates from continuous stress causes the build-up of microscopic crevices on metals with time. These miniature cracks expand till they severely weaken the whole metal. The nature of metals is critically considered while designing a spacecraft due to the minimum 21-month duration of a round trip to Mars.
The researchers witnessed the elimination of one of these tiny fractures, yet considerable fissures measured in nanometers.
Dr. Boyce explained that structures, ranging from welded metal joints in electronic devices to vehicle engines and bridges, frequently undergo unforeseen failures due to constant mechanical stress, leading to crack formation and terminal fracture.
He further stated that when these failures occur, the consequences include repair expenses, operational halt, and injuries or death in some instances. The financial costs of such failures in the US are estimated to be in the hundreds of billions of dollars yearly.
With the involvement of plastics, mainly in self-regenerating materials, the idea of replicating such a process in metals has seemed impossible.
"Cracks in metals were only ever expected to get bigger, not smaller. Even some of the basic equations we use to describe crack growth preclude the possibility of such healing processes," Dr. Boyce explained.
The chance discovery is hinged on a theory from ten years ago that, under certain situations, metals should be capable of mending fissures formed because of constant friction.
The primary focus of the researchers was to experiment with the formation and propagation of cracks in a minute platinum sample using a specialized electron microscopy technique. Unexpectedly, after nearly 40 minutes, the damage started backtracking. One end of the crack fused back together, appearing as though it was retracing its previous course, and all remnants of the previous injury vanished. Nevertheless, over time, the crack reappeared, following a different trajectory.
19 September 2017, 19:04 GMT
Several dimensions of this process are yet to be explored, including its practical implementation in manufacturing.
Dr. Boyce mentioned that they demonstrated this phenomenon in nanocrystalline metals in a vacuum but were uncertain whether it could also be generated in ordinary metals in the air.
The research is depicted as a major progress in materials science with the implication of materials showing unconventional properties.
"My hope is that this finding will encourage materials researchers to consider that, under the right circumstances, materials can do things we never expected," said the idea originator and co-author Professor Michael Demkowicz from Texas A&M.