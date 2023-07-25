https://sputnikglobe.com/20230725/just-like-terminator-scholars-reveal-self-healing-metallic-marvel-1112132741.html

Just Like 'Terminator': Scholars Reveal Self-Healing Metallic Marvel

Just Like 'Terminator': Scholars Reveal Self-Healing Metallic Marvel

A reseearch breakthrough at Sandia Labs reveals metals' astonishing self-healing property, defying conventional wisdom, offers potential to revolutionize space exploration and industries with crack-free, regenerating machines.

2023-07-25T15:02+0000

2023-07-25T15:02+0000

2023-07-25T15:02+0000

beyond politics

science & tech

viral

robert boyce

mars

hollywood

albuquerque

terminator

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/19/1112132527_0:15:784:456_1920x0_80_0_0_673ad14413e1c5952e3609eca69b518e.png

Scientific research has demonstrated the reported self-healing capability reminiscent of the fearsome T-1000 cyborg assassin from the "Terminator" series. This revelation offers vistas of self-regenerating airplanes, bridges, engines, and perhaps rockets—an essential boost for auspicious opportunities for potential manned exploration of Mars.The worn-out effect that emanates from continuous stress causes the build-up of microscopic crevices on metals with time. These miniature cracks expand till they severely weaken the whole metal. The nature of metals is critically considered while designing a spacecraft due to the minimum 21-month duration of a round trip to Mars.The researchers witnessed the elimination of one of these tiny fractures, yet considerable fissures measured in nanometers.Dr. Boyce explained that structures, ranging from welded metal joints in electronic devices to vehicle engines and bridges, frequently undergo unforeseen failures due to constant mechanical stress, leading to crack formation and terminal fracture.He further stated that when these failures occur, the consequences include repair expenses, operational halt, and injuries or death in some instances. The financial costs of such failures in the US are estimated to be in the hundreds of billions of dollars yearly.With the involvement of plastics, mainly in self-regenerating materials, the idea of replicating such a process in metals has seemed impossible.The chance discovery is hinged on a theory from ten years ago that, under certain situations, metals should be capable of mending fissures formed because of constant friction.The primary focus of the researchers was to experiment with the formation and propagation of cracks in a minute platinum sample using a specialized electron microscopy technique. Unexpectedly, after nearly 40 minutes, the damage started backtracking. One end of the crack fused back together, appearing as though it was retracing its previous course, and all remnants of the previous injury vanished. Nevertheless, over time, the crack reappeared, following a different trajectory.Several dimensions of this process are yet to be explored, including its practical implementation in manufacturing.Dr. Boyce mentioned that they demonstrated this phenomenon in nanocrystalline metals in a vacuum but were uncertain whether it could also be generated in ordinary metals in the air.The research is depicted as a major progress in materials science with the implication of materials showing unconventional properties."My hope is that this finding will encourage materials researchers to consider that, under the right circumstances, materials can do things we never expected," said the idea originator and co-author Professor Michael Demkowicz from Texas A&M.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/uk-computer-science-expert-files-warning-over-ai-threat-to-democracy-during-elections-1111200786.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20170919/martian-base-prospects-reality-1057533281.html

mars

hollywood

albuquerque

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

self-healing metals, terminator, terminator-like technology, nanoscale fatigue damage, metals self-regeneration, materials science breakthrough, potential for mars exploration, sandia national laboratories research, dr. brad boyce, nanocrystalline metals, self-regeneration metals, material science