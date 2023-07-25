https://sputnikglobe.com/20230725/nato-countries-using-ukraine-to-get-rid-of-outdated-weapons-1112139639.html

NATO Countries Using Ukraine to Get Rid of Outdated Weapons

NATO countries have been pumping weapons into Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict with Russia, but most of them are outdated, military expert and former high-ranking NATO artillery officer Pierre Henrot told Sputnik.

Other countries have also provided decommissioned equipment, including 88 German Leopard 1 tanks that were withdrawn from arsenals in 2003, and French AMX 10-RC light tanks that were developed in the 1970s and have been decommissioned by the French army as well, the former officer added. "The worst is probably the delivery by France of VAB armoured infantry vehicles (Vehicules de l'Avant Blindes), in a four-wheeled version, which invariably gets bogged down in the autumn mud. Entering service in 1979, it has proven to be a rolling coffin for Ukrainian infantry over the past year," the expert further explained. Some countries, including the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Romania, also sent Ukraine all their Soviet MiG or Sukhoi fighters, he said. Another problem with such ragtag deliveries is that the spare parts and ammunition for such weapons are often different and incompatible with one another, Henrot pointed out. However, some of Western military aid is useful for the Ukrainian military, and of good quality, the expert noted, adding that it is usually equipment for small arms, bulletproof vests and night sight systems, as well as US-made Stingers and Javelins. At the same time, the Western countries often lack sufficient capacities to produce weapons required by the Ukrainian military, Henrot mentioned. "NATO countries fail to keep up with the production of ammunition for artillery and even for small arms. Again, the variety of calibres is very large; it's a headache, but above all, there are not enough production chains, and industrialists are reluctant to launch production units for an effort that could stop quite quickly, and they have not received a firm long-term contract from Western governments," the expert explained. Henrot believes that the recent widely criticized decision of the United States to send cluster bombs to Ukraine is the demonstration of the same problem. "The Americans for their part have almost openly admitted that it was their last ammo in stock and that they have nothing left to deliver," Henrot concluded.

