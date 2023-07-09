https://sputnikglobe.com/20230709/mtg-biden-sending-cluster-bombs-to-ukraine-could-pull-us-into-war-with-russia-1111761835.html

MTG: Biden Sending Cluster Bombs to Ukraine Could Pull US Into 'War with Russia'

By side-stepping Congress and sending dangerous cluster munitions to the Kiev authorities the administration of Joe Biden is dangerously escalating the Ukraine conflagration, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has warned.

By side-stepping Congress and sending lethal cluster munitions to the Kiev regime, the Biden White House is escalating the Ukraine conflagration to an ever more dangerous level, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has warned. The move could ultimately “lead to endangering the American people and our national security interests by dragging us into an unwanted war with nuclear armed Russia,” the Congresswoman also known by her initials MTG said on Twitter.The Congresswoman pointed out that the dangerous cluster munitions are banned by over 120 countries, including most of NATO.Referring to the drawdown, MTG emphasized that "American people and United States national security interest are not in danger in Ukraine."The Pentagon and the White House formally signed off on the delivery of the controversial cluster munitions as part of a new military aid package worth $800 million to the Kiev regime for use in its proxy war against Russia in Ukraine on Friday. Cluster munitions open in the air and release a number of smaller explosives, called “bomblets” over a larger area, with a percentage of failed, or "dud" submunitions falling to the ground and acting as landmines, capable of killing civilians for years or decades later.Since the decision to send howitzer-launched DPICM cluster bombs to Kiev was announced, Moscow, numerous human rights groups, and Washington's allies have denounced the move.Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov blasted this step as a "gesture of desperation" that is pushing humanity closer to a new world war. The United States move is another step to heightening the Ukraine crisis, Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said.A chorus of key Democratic lawmakers also castigated Biden's move, branding it a "terrible mistake."In response, 19 House of Representatives progressives issued a statement on the White House’s decision, saying:

