MTG: Biden Sending Cluster Bombs to Ukraine Could Pull US Into 'War with Russia'
© AP Photo / Gemunu AmarasingheThe U.S. Capitol building pictured here at dawn on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March. 21, 2022.
© AP Photo / Gemunu Amarasinghe
Subscribe
After the Biden administration signed off on the delivery of howitzer-launched DPICM cluster munitions to Ukraine on Friday, Moscow, the UN, multiple human rights in addition to anti-war groups, as well as some of the White House's own allies and a chorus of top Democratic lawmakers condemned this step as a move toward more escalation.
By side-stepping Congress and sending lethal cluster munitions to the Kiev regime, the Biden White House is escalating the Ukraine conflagration to an ever more dangerous level, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has warned.
The move could ultimately “lead to endangering the American people and our national security interests by dragging us into an unwanted war with nuclear armed Russia,” the Congresswoman also known by her initials MTG said on Twitter.
© Photo : TwitterScreenshot of Twitter post by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).
Screenshot of Twitter post by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).
© Photo : Twitter
The Congresswoman pointed out that the dangerous cluster munitions are banned by over 120 countries, including most of NATO.
The Pentagon announced the planned transfer of cluster munitions as part of a new $800 million military assistance package for Ukraine being assembled by the Biden administration on Friday afternoon. The 46th president invoked his power under the Foreign Assistance Act, to bypass a Congressional law prohibiting the production, use or transfer of cluster munitions with a failure rate of more than 1 percent. The drawdown of the controversial weapons by the POTUS is allowed if it is deemed to be in vital US national security interests.
Referring to the drawdown, MTG emphasized that "American people and United States national security interest are not in danger in Ukraine."
“The United States role should be ending this war and negotiating peace NOT escalating another war in another foreign country at the expense and risk of the American people,” warned the Republican pollitician.
The Pentagon and the White House formally signed off on the delivery of the controversial cluster munitions as part of a new military aid package worth $800 million to the Kiev regime for use in its proxy war against Russia in Ukraine on Friday. Cluster munitions open in the air and release a number of smaller explosives, called “bomblets” over a larger area, with a percentage of failed, or "dud" submunitions falling to the ground and acting as landmines, capable of killing civilians for years or decades later.
Since the decision to send howitzer-launched DPICM cluster bombs to Kiev was announced, Moscow, numerous human rights groups, and Washington's allies have denounced the move.
Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov blasted this step as a "gesture of desperation" that is pushing humanity closer to a new world war. The United States move is another step to heightening the Ukraine crisis, Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said.
A chorus of key Democratic lawmakers also castigated Biden's move, branding it a "terrible mistake."
In response, 19 House of Representatives progressives issued a statement on the White House’s decision, saying:
“The United States has a proud commitment to global moral leadership and the defense of human rights. That commitment should have included refusing to transfer cluster munitions that, by design, hold a serious risk of severe harm to civilians."