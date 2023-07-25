International
Report: Trump May Face Indictment in Capitol Riot Case as Soon as Tuesday
Report: Trump May Face Indictment in Capitol Riot Case as Soon as Tuesday
Former US President Donald Trump may reportedly face a potential indictment in a special counsel probe into the US Capitol riot as soon as Tuesday.
The indictment could drop as soon as 1:00 p.m. EST (5:00 p.m. GMT), when the grand jury in the case is expected to meet and the magistrate judge tends to hear cases, US media reports have speculated. However, an indictment is not certain.

Earlier this month, Trump said he was informed by special counsel Jack Smith that he was a target of the January 6 investigation.

Trump was also told to report to the grand jury, which the former president claimed is a sign of impending indictment.

The indictment would come in the midst of Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. Trump currently leads the pack of Republican candidates. Unlike the previous two indictments filed against Trump earlier this year in April and June, the latest legal proceeding may take place as the former commander-in-chief is set to undertake a weeks' worth of campaign stops. Should the indictment come throughTuesday, it would take place the same day Trump is set to attend a fundraising event in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Fellow Republicans including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have spoken out against a potential indictment of Trump. Democratic US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the indictment process should occur without political interference.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump may reportedly face a potential indictment in a special counsel probe into the US Capitol riot as soon as Tuesday.
The indictment could drop as soon as 1:00 p.m. EST (5:00 p.m. GMT), when the grand jury in the case is expected to meet and the magistrate judge tends to hear cases, US media reports have speculated.
However, an indictment is not certain.

Earlier this month, Trump said he was informed by special counsel Jack Smith that he was a target of the January 6 investigation.

Trump was also told to report to the grand jury, which the former president claimed is a sign of impending indictment.

The indictment would come in the midst of Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. Trump currently leads the pack of Republican candidates.
Unlike the previous two indictments filed against Trump earlier this year in April and June, the latest legal proceeding may take place as the former commander-in-chief is set to undertake a weeks' worth of campaign stops. Should the indictment come throughTuesday, it would take place the same day Trump is set to attend a fundraising event in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Fellow Republicans including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have spoken out against a potential indictment of Trump. Democratic US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the indictment process should occur without political interference.
