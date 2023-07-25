https://sputnikglobe.com/20230725/russian-african-leaders-to-adopt-declaration-joint-action-plan-at-summit---diplomat-1112126248.html

Russian, African Leaders to Adopt Declaration, Joint Action Plan at Summit - Diplomat

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The leaders of Russia and African countries will adopt an overarching policy declaration, a joint action plan, as well as three sector... 25.07.2023, Sputnik International

"This will be an overarching policy declaration, a joint action plan, as well as three sector papers, which will concern the fight against terrorism, the non-deployment of weapons in space and international information security," Ozerov said, commenting on what documents are expected to be signed at the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg on July 27-28. The Russian Foreign Ministry expects that these document will become a platform for joint work with African countries on the creation of a new configuration of international relations, based on equality and a multipolar world rather than on a "unilateral dictatorship," the diplomat said.Moscow will also propose solutions to problems with food security to African nations at the upcoming Russia-Africa summit amid the expiration of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Ozerov mentioned."Of course, it will be not only a discussion as such, but the discussion with solutions for African nations so that they leave St. Petersburg with clear understanding how these issues will be resolved," Russian diplomat said.Russia already provided help to some African countries earlier, including fertilizer shipments to such countries as Malawi and Kenya, he added.

