Russia's Patrol Ship Destroys 2 Ukrainian Drone Boats in Black Sea - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russia's patrol ship "Sergey Kotov" repelled an attack of two Ukrainian drone boats overnight and neutralized them, with no member of the... 25.07.2023, Sputnik International

"Last night, using two unmanned boats, the Ukrainian armed forces unsuccessfully tried to attack patrol ship 'Sergey Kotov' of the Russian Black Sea Fleet that is controlling ship traffic in the southwestern part of the Black Sea (370 kilometers [230 miles] southwest of Sevastopol)," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the Russian ship had neutralized the boats. No crew member of Russia's patrol ship was injured during the attack, it also stated.

