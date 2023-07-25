https://sputnikglobe.com/20230725/webb-telescope-in-first-ever-detects-water-in-planet-forming-region-1112125238.html

Webb Telescope in First-Ever Detects Water in Planet-Forming Region

Webb Telescope in First-Ever Detects Water in Planet-Forming Region

This is the first detection of water in a disk that hosts at least two planets. The presence of water in the rocky planet-forming zone suggests the potential for habitability in these planets.

2023-07-25T03:23+0000

2023-07-25T03:23+0000

2023-07-25T03:25+0000

beyond politics

science & tech

european space agency (esa)

james webb space telescope (jwst)

space

space exploration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/0b/1097206042_0:225:985:779_1920x0_80_0_0_655dd7df00eb01477b0736bb30803c60.jpg

In a stunning discovery, scientists using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have documented a cosmic first after detecting water in the inner region of a planetary disk surrounding the young star PDS 70. The observations, made by the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy (MPIA)-driven MINDS research collaboration, mark the first detection of water in a planet-forming region that hosts multiple planets. Additionally, the find offers new insights into the possibility of habitability on rocky planets forming in this zone.The presence of water in the inner disk of PDS 70 indicates the potential for a substantial local water reservoir, which greatly improves the chances of habitability for any rocky planets that may form within the site. Having suggested water could serve as an initial ingredient of rocky planets and that it may be available at birth, the groundbreaking find challenges previous theories that water is primarily supplied by water-bearing asteroids bombarding a young planet's surface.The water was discovered near the disk center, close to the host star PDS 70, which is the region where rocky planets similar to Earth typically form. The water was found in the form of hot vapor, with a temperature of approximately 330 degrees Celsius.While no planets have been detected near the PDS 70 disk center, two gas-giant planets, PDS 70 b and c, were found farther out. These planets likely accumulated surrounding dust and gas during their growth, creating an annular gap with minimal detectable material.The detection of water in the inner disk of PDS 70 opens up new possibilities for understanding the origin and availability of water on rocky exoplanets. Further research and observation will be conducted to explore the potential habitability of these planets and the mechanisms involved in their formation.The findings of the study were published in the journal Nature.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/bffs-astronomers-spot-two-planets-appearing-to-share-same-orbit-1112021016.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

james webb space telescope jwst, is there water in space, which planets have water besides earth, latest space exploration discoveries, inner disk of pds 70, for what is mid-infrared instrument used, european space agency