Brazil’s Parana Declares 6-Month State of Emergency Due to Bird Flu

The Brazilian Parana declared a 180-day emergency due to the detection of cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza among migratory birds, said the regional government.

So far, seven cases of H5N1 have been identified in Parana in migrating wild birds. Regional Minister of Agriculture and Supply Norberto Ortigara said in the statement that the government needs to "avoid the spread of the virus on industrial farms by all possible means."In 2022, there were over 19,000 poultry farms in Parana, while the volume of poultry meat exports from this region exceeded one million tonnes in the first half of this year.Earlier in the month, the World Health Organization warned the global community that avian influenza is increasingly affecting mammals, thus posing a higher risk to humans.

