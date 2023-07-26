https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/censure-here-censure-there-censure-everywhere-1112147567.html

Censure Here, Censure There, Censure Everywhere

Censure Here, Censure There, Censure Everywhere

House Democrats are about to issue a censure resolution for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for comments made during and before her Congressional career.

2023-07-26T03:09+0000

2023-07-26T03:09+0000

2023-07-26T03:06+0000

Among complaints listed in the documents are comments Greene made comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust, calling an LGBTQ California state senator a “communist groomer,” remarks that she would “kick out every single Chinese in this country that is loyal to the CCP [Chinese Communist Party],” that Muslim members of Congress were not “really official” because they did not take their oath of office on a Bible, and that she called people who participated in the January 6 riots on the US Capitol “political prisoners of war.”Some of the complaints refer to Facebook posts Greene made or shared before being elected to Congress. The lawmaker was previously removed from her committee assignments but was not censured.Her potential censure comes a week after Democrats filed a resolution against US Rep. George Santos (R-NY) for the various falsehoods he stated about his career, family and life during his campaign last year. Several Republicans reportedly said they will support that resolution if Democrats force a vote on it.The move also comes after Republicans censured Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) last month for his role in promoting the Russiagate conspiracy.

