https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/death-toll-from-ecuador-prison-riot-increases-to-31---prosecutors-office-1112146442.html
Death Toll From Ecuador Prison Riot Increases to 31 - Prosecutor's Office
Death Toll From Ecuador Prison Riot Increases to 31 - Prosecutor's Office
The Ecuadorian General Prosecutor's Office said on Wednesday that at least 31 people were killed and 14 others were injured as a result of riots that began on Saturday in a prison in the Ecuadorian city of Guayaquil.
On Tuesday, the prosecutor's office said clashes at the Litoral prison in Guayaquil claimed the lives of 18 people. On Tuesday, the Ecuadorian authorities declared a 60-day state of emergency in the country's penitentiary system and instructed the military to help stop unrest in prisons after riots broke out in some of the country's prisons on Saturday.
Death Toll From Ecuador Prison Riot Increases to 31 - Prosecutor's Office

MOSCOW(Sputnik) - The Ecuadorian General Prosecutor's Office said on Wednesday that at least 31 people were killed and 14 others were injured as a result of riots that began on Saturday in a prison in the Ecuadorian city of Guayaquil.
On Tuesday, the prosecutor's office said clashes at the Litoral prison in Guayaquil claimed the lives of 18 people.
"The number of deaths rises to 31 and the number of injured to 14 as a result of clashes that have taken place since Saturday at the Litoral Penitentiary in Guayaquil," the prosecutor's office said on Twitter.
On Tuesday, the Ecuadorian authorities declared a 60-day state of emergency in the country's penitentiary system and instructed the military to help stop unrest in prisons after riots broke out in some of the country's prisons on Saturday.
Guayaquil prison is notorious for inmate clashes. In September 2021, 119 people were killed and dozens were injured in prison riots there.

Earlier this year, local media detailed that clashes between prisoners prompted the deaths of over 400 inmates over a period of less than two years. In fact, in May, three people were killed and another was injured after a shootout broke out between prisoners.

