Fed Raises Rates to 22-Year High

The Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday a 25-basis point hike to interest rates, resuming the monetary tightening it began 18 months ago, after a pause in June.

"The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run," the Fed said at the conclusion of the July meeting of its policy-making Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). "In support of these goals, the Committee decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to 5-1/4 to 5-1/2 percent." Further rate decisions will depend on forthcoming data, the FOMC stated, sticking to language from last month. The committee will also continue reducing the Fed’s holdings of Treasury securities, as well as agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities.

