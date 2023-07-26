https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/hunter-biden-may-submit-guilty-plea-on-wednesday-for-deal-on-tax-firearms-offenses-1112146287.html

Hunter Biden May Submit Guilty Plea on Wednesday for Deal on Tax, Firearms Offenses

Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, may plead guilty in a US court on Wednesday to two misdemeanor tax offenses and enter into a pretrial diversion agreement for a felony firearms offense as part of the deal.

Last month, US Attorney for the District of Delaware David Weiss announced Biden agreed to plead guilty to the two tax offenses as part of a deal to resolve all three charges. Biden is set to appear in the US District Court for the District of Delaware on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. EST (2:00 p.m. GMT), according to court schedules. Biden is scheduled for an initial appearance and a change of plea hearing. The deal would resolve a five-year investigation into Biden by the Justice Department, according to his attorney. The Justice Department said its probe into Biden remained ongoing following the announcement of the tentative plea deal. Hunter and Joe Biden are also the subject of US House investigations into alleged criminal activity by the president’s family, including a foreign bribery scheme involving Ukrainian energy company Burisma. The US House Oversight Committee likewise continues its probe into the Bidens despite the tentative plea agreement with the Justice Department, panel chairman James Comer said. Comer characterized the agreement as a "sweetheart deal" and a "slap on the wrist." The deal was also criticized by former US President Donald Trump, who frequently alleges the US justice system has been weaponized in favor of the Biden administration. Earlier this month, FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers the agency is not protecting the Biden family.

