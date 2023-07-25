International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230725/mccarthy-biden-investigation-rising-to-level-of-impeachment-inquiry-1112144720.html
McCarthy: Biden Investigation 'Rising to Level' of Impeachment Inquiry
McCarthy: Biden Investigation 'Rising to Level' of Impeachment Inquiry
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Monday that the investigation into Hunter Biden's business deals, and Joe Biden's alleged involvement, may lead to an impeachment inquirt.
2023-07-25T22:52+0000
2023-07-25T22:50+0000
hunter biden
joe biden
kevin mccarthy
ukraine
burisma
fbi
white house
americas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/15/1112036653_0:150:2880:1770_1920x0_80_0_0_4c00f93b36ffde88d0a0172ca461256b.jpg
US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) recently stated that he believes the investigation into foreign business dealings by President Joe Biden's family may result in an impeachment inquiry.The investigation is specifically focused on Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, his business dealings and if the US president received any payments by way of his son.“When Biden was running for office, he told the public he has never talked about business. He said his family has never received a dollar from China, which we prove is not true,” McCarthy told Fox News host Sean Hannity late Monday, referring to comments the elder Biden made about not discussing business dealings with his son.McCarthy also mentioned accusations by two IRS whistleblowers who said prosecutors slow-walked the investigation into Hunter Biden’s tax crimes and congressional investigations that showed the Biden family received millions of dollars from over 20 shell companies they set up, including from Chinese and Ukrainian nationals.The IRS whistleblowers also alleged they were prevented from following leads that may have led to President Biden.Last week, Republicans released an FBI document in which a confidential source outlined conversations they allegedly had with Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsky. The source in that document alleges Zlochevsky hired Hunter Biden to leverage his connection to his father and sent payments to the Bidens to squash an investigation into Burisma by then-Ukrainian Prosecutor-General Viktor Shokin.Then-Vice President Biden bragged on video about the dismissal handed down to Shokin, who was accused of corruption by the US and some European countries, by threatening to withhold $1 billion in aid to Ukraine. The source in the FBI document also alleges Zlochevsky indicated he was coerced into paying the Biden family, and that he recorded conversations with both Hunter and Joe Biden. The accusations laid out in the document have not been proven and Democrats have pointed to a document from Trump’s 2019 impeachment trial in which Zlochevsky reportedly told associates to Trump-era official Rudy Giuliani that Burisma never had contact with Joe Biden during his tenure as vice president.It was also reported in US media on Monday that Hunter Biden’s business associate Devon Archer plans to tell the House Oversight and Reform Committee that Hunter would often put his father on speaker phone during conversations with foreign business partners.At her Monday briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierrre again denied the commander-in-chief has ever had a connection to his son’s business dealings.Last month, a Hunter Biden Whatapp message from 2017 discovered by investigators was made public. In the message Hunter appears to use his father to leverage a business deal with a Chinese businessman. Photos found on Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop suggests Joe and Hunter Biden were both at Biden family's Wilmington, Delaware, home around the time the message was sent.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230725/self-harm-hunter-bidens-memoir-became-source-of-tax-evasion-evidence-1112140501.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230721/media-non-coverage-of-irs-whistleblower-spells-biden-family-cover-up-1112046879.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230724/hunter-biden-brought-then-vp-father-into-foreign-business-calls---us-house-oversight-panel-1112114875.html
ukraine
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Ian DeMartino
Ian DeMartino
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/15/1112036653_160:0:2720:1920_1920x0_80_0_0_c4c3f609786e741814469d2138846745.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden impeachment, investigation into hunter biden, burisma investigation, 10% to the big guy,
joe biden impeachment, investigation into hunter biden, burisma investigation, 10% to the big guy,

McCarthy: Biden Investigation 'Rising to Level' of Impeachment Inquiry

22:52 GMT 25.07.2023
© AFP 2023 / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDSUS President Joe Biden (R), with his son Hunter Biden, boards Air Force One as he departs from Delaware Air National Guard base in New Castle, Delaware, on February 4, 2023
US President Joe Biden (R), with his son Hunter Biden, boards Air Force One as he departs from Delaware Air National Guard base in New Castle, Delaware, on February 4, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2023
© AFP 2023 / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Ian DeMartino
All materials
US President Joe Biden has consistently stated he never discussed business with his son Hunter, go so far back as stating in August 2019 that he "never discussed, with my son or my brother or with anyone else, anything having to do with their businesses." To date, the White House denied the elder Biden ever kept business ties with Hunter.
US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) recently stated that he believes the investigation into foreign business dealings by President Joe Biden's family may result in an impeachment inquiry.
The investigation is specifically focused on Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, his business dealings and if the US president received any payments by way of his son.
When Biden was running for office, he told the public he has never talked about business. He said his family has never received a dollar from China, which we prove is not true,” McCarthy told Fox News host Sean Hannity late Monday, referring to comments the elder Biden made about not discussing business dealings with his son.
“We’ve only followed where the information has taken us. But Hannity, this is rising to the level of impeachment inquiry, which provides Congress the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed,” McCarthy added.
McCarthy also mentioned accusations by two IRS whistleblowers who said prosecutors slow-walked the investigation into Hunter Biden’s tax crimes and congressional investigations that showed the Biden family received millions of dollars from over 20 shell companies they set up, including from Chinese and Ukrainian nationals.
Hunter Biden (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2023
Americas
Self-Harm: Hunter Biden's Memoir Became Source of Tax Evasion Evidence
18:42 GMT
The IRS whistleblowers also alleged they were prevented from following leads that may have led to President Biden.
“[T]his president has also used something we have not seen since Richard Nixon: Use the weaponization of government to benefit his family and deny Congress the ability to have the oversight,” McCarthy said while explaining why an impeachment inquiry is necessary.
Last week, Republicans released an FBI document in which a confidential source outlined conversations they allegedly had with Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsky.
The source in that document alleges Zlochevsky hired Hunter Biden to leverage his connection to his father and sent payments to the Bidens to squash an investigation into Burisma by then-Ukrainian Prosecutor-General Viktor Shokin.
Joe Ziegler, Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblower X, testifies before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability during a hearing regarding the criminal investigation into the Bidens, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on July 19, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2023
Analysis
Media ‘Non-Coverage’ of IRS Whistleblower Spells Biden-Family ‘Cover-Up’
21 July, 18:59 GMT
Then-Vice President Biden bragged on video about the dismissal handed down to Shokin, who was accused of corruption by the US and some European countries, by threatening to withhold $1 billion in aid to Ukraine.

In 2019, a phone call between former US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which Trump threatened to withhold aid to Ukraine if it did not investigate Joe and Hunter Biden’s business dealings in the country led to Trump’s first impeachment.

The source in the FBI document also alleges Zlochevsky indicated he was coerced into paying the Biden family, and that he recorded conversations with both Hunter and Joe Biden. The accusations laid out in the document have not been proven and Democrats have pointed to a document from Trump’s 2019 impeachment trial in which Zlochevsky reportedly told associates to Trump-era official Rudy Giuliani that Burisma never had contact with Joe Biden during his tenure as vice president.
It was also reported in US media on Monday that Hunter Biden’s business associate Devon Archer plans to tell the House Oversight and Reform Committee that Hunter would often put his father on speaker phone during conversations with foreign business partners.
At her Monday briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierrre again denied the commander-in-chief has ever had a connection to his son’s business dealings.
"The answer is not going to change. The answer remains the same. The president was never in business with his son. I just don't have anything else to add," Jean-Pierre said when asked about the investigation.
Last month, a Hunter Biden Whatapp message from 2017 discovered by investigators was made public. In the message Hunter appears to use his father to leverage a business deal with a Chinese businessman.
President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden leave Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, S.C., after attending a Mass on Aug. 13, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2023
Americas
Hunter Biden Brought Then-VP Father Into Foreign Business Calls - US House Oversight Panel
Yesterday, 17:48 GMT
"I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. [...] And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction."
Photos found on Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop suggests Joe and Hunter Biden were both at Biden family's Wilmington, Delaware, home around the time the message was sent.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала