NATO Expansion Serves US Interests, Damages Eurasian Civilization - Hungarian Politician
NATO Expansion Serves US Interests, Damages Eurasian Civilization - Hungarian Politician
The expansion of NATO to the East serves the interests of the United States and damages the Eurasian civilization, the leader of the Hungarian far-right political party Our Homeland Movement, Laszlo Toroczkai, told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"We are fundamentally against the expansion of NATO [to the East] because this only exacerbates an already very dangerous and damaging tensions between the western and the eastern parts of our civilization. This interest of the United States deals a lot of damage to the Eurasian civilization, which Russia is a part of," Toroczkai said.Moscow has repeatedly stressed that the country has no aggressive intentions towards any states, while NATO aims to expand into the post-Soviet space to foment conflicts near Russian borders.Laszlo Toroczkai also said that the Hungarian far-right political party Our Homeland Movement he leads will vote against Sweden's accession to NATO and call on the parliament to veto the alliance's expansion.This decision was made not based on the actions of the Swedish officials, but on the global political situation, the politician added.
nato expansion, our homeland movement, laszlo toroczkai
NATO Expansion Serves US Interests, Damages Eurasian Civilization - Hungarian Politician

05:38 GMT 26.07.2023
Laszlo Toroczkai, leader of a new Hungarian far-right group, the 'Our Homeland Movememnt' delivers his speech during their demonstration against Roma community in Torokszentmiklos, about 130 km east from Budapest on May 21, 2019.
Laszlo Toroczkai, leader of a new Hungarian far-right group, the 'Our Homeland Movememnt' delivers his speech during their demonstration against Roma community in Torokszentmiklos, about 130 km east from Budapest on May 21, 2019. (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2023
© AFP 2023 / ATTILA KISBENEDEK
BUDAPEST, (Sputnik) - The expansion of NATO to the East serves the interests of the United States and damages the Eurasian civilization, the leader of the Hungarian far-right political party Our Homeland Movement, Laszlo Toroczkai, told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"We are fundamentally against the expansion of NATO [to the East] because this only exacerbates an already very dangerous and damaging tensions between the western and the eastern parts of our civilization. This interest of the United States deals a lot of damage to the Eurasian civilization, which Russia is a part of," Toroczkai said.
Moscow has repeatedly stressed that the country has no aggressive intentions towards any states, while NATO aims to expand into the post-Soviet space to foment conflicts near Russian borders.
Laszlo Toroczkai also said that the Hungarian far-right political party Our Homeland Movement he leads will vote against Sweden's accession to NATO and call on the parliament to veto the alliance's expansion.
"We categorically reject the expansion of NATO and will vote against it, just like we did with voting against [accession of] Finland," Toroczkai said.
This decision was made not based on the actions of the Swedish officials, but on the global political situation, the politician added.
"We will also ask for this in connection with Sweden's accession to NATO. However, unfortunately, at present we are the only party in the Hungarian parliament that does not slavishly follow the orders of the Euro-Atlantists, so there is a serious chance that in the end it will only be our faction that will unanimously vote against it," Toroczkai concluded.
