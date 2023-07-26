https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/nato-expansion-serves-us-interests-damages-eurasian-civilization---hungarian-politician-1112150184.html

NATO Expansion Serves US Interests, Damages Eurasian Civilization - Hungarian Politician

The expansion of NATO to the East serves the interests of the United States and damages the Eurasian civilization, the leader of the Hungarian far-right political party Our Homeland Movement, Laszlo Toroczkai, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We are fundamentally against the expansion of NATO [to the East] because this only exacerbates an already very dangerous and damaging tensions between the western and the eastern parts of our civilization. This interest of the United States deals a lot of damage to the Eurasian civilization, which Russia is a part of," Toroczkai said.Moscow has repeatedly stressed that the country has no aggressive intentions towards any states, while NATO aims to expand into the post-Soviet space to foment conflicts near Russian borders.Laszlo Toroczkai also said that the Hungarian far-right political party Our Homeland Movement he leads will vote against Sweden's accession to NATO and call on the parliament to veto the alliance's expansion.This decision was made not based on the actions of the Swedish officials, but on the global political situation, the politician added.

