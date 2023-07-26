https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/nigerien-military-claims-president-bazoum-removed-from-power-amid-border-closures-1112169815.html

Nigerien Military Claims President Bazoum Removed From Power Amid Border Closures

Nigerien Military Claims President Bazoum Removed From Power Amid Border Closures

The military of Niger appeared on national television and announced Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum had been removed from power after the leader had earlier been presented with an ultimatum.

2023-07-26T23:39+0000

2023-07-26T23:39+0000

2023-07-27T00:21+0000

africa

niger

nigerien army

west africa

ouster

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1b/1112169992_0:144:2049:1296_1920x0_80_0_0_aa4f06a970fbb508dc0bc270bc712f96.jpg

In a televised statement issued by Col. Major Amadou Abdramane, the official relayed to the wider public that security forces had "put an end to the regime that you know" while warning against any foreign intervention."The country's borders are closed and a nationwide curfew declared," he said in the address while flanked by nine other individuals in military garb, noting the curfew and suspension of "all institutions" would remain in place until further notice.The announcement came hours after the Nigerien president's residence and offices had been closed off after earlier negotiations faltered and military officials refused to release Bazoum from holding in the capital Niamey.The alleged reason for the mutiny is Bazoum's intention to dismiss the commander of the Presidential Guard Gen. Omar Tchiani, local media reported.Just as reports surfaced of the events, the US State Department issued a release indicating that Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Niger's president to convey the US' "unwavering support" for his administration and Niger's democracy."Secretary Blinken underscored that the strong US economic and security partnership with Niger depends on the continuation of democratic governance and respect for the rule of law and human rights."Niger has become a key ally for Western nations, with Bazoum just one of a few pro-Western leaders in the Sahel region. The US has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on helping to boost the nation's security since 2012.Bazoum has served as president since winning the presidential ticket in February 2021 after gaining over 55% of voter ballots. The official had previously served as the country's interior minister between 2016 and 2020.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/rebels-in-niger-refuse-to-free-president-despite-ultimatum-from-armed-forces-1112160911.html

africa

niger

west africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

niger, nigerien military, nigerien president mohamed bazoum, mutiny