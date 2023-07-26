Nigerien Military Claims President Bazoum Removed From Power Amid Border Closures
23:39 GMT 26.07.2023 (Updated: 00:21 GMT 27.07.2023)
Supporters of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum demonstrate in his support in Niamey, Niger, Wednesday July 26, 2023. Governing bodies in Africa condemned what they characterized as a coup attempt Wednesday against Niger's president, whose official Twitter account reported that elements of the presidential guard engaged in an "anti-Republican demonstration" and tried to obtain the support of other security forces.
© AP Photo / Sam Mednick
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The military of Niger appeared on national television and announced Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum had been removed from power after the leader had earlier been presented with an ultimatum.
In a televised statement issued by Col. Major Amadou Abdramane, the official relayed to the wider public that security forces had "put an end to the regime that you know" while warning against any foreign intervention.
"The country's borders are closed and a nationwide curfew declared," he said in the address while flanked by nine other individuals in military garb, noting the curfew and suspension of "all institutions" would remain in place until further notice.
The announcement came hours after the Nigerien president's residence and offices had been closed off after earlier negotiations faltered and military officials refused to release Bazoum from holding in the capital Niamey.
Des manifestations spontanées de défenseurs de la démocratie ont éclaté un peu partout dans la ville de Niamey, à l'intérieur du pays et devant les ambassades du Niger à l'extérieur après l'annonce, ce matin, que le Président Bazoum est retenu dans son palais par sa garde. pic.twitter.com/Yb68sK4WI2— Présidence du Niger (@PresidenceNiger) July 26, 2023
The alleged reason for the mutiny is Bazoum's intention to dismiss the commander of the Presidential Guard Gen. Omar Tchiani, local media reported.
Just as reports surfaced of the events, the US State Department issued a release indicating that Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Niger's president to convey the US' "unwavering support" for his administration and Niger's democracy.
"[Blinken] emphasized that the United States stands with the Nigerien people and regional and international partners in condemning this effort to seize power by force and overturn the constitutional order," the release reads.
"Secretary Blinken underscored that the strong US economic and security partnership with Niger depends on the continuation of democratic governance and respect for the rule of law and human rights."
Niger has become a key ally for Western nations, with Bazoum just one of a few pro-Western leaders in the Sahel region. The US has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on helping to boost the nation's security since 2012.
Bazoum has served as president since winning the presidential ticket in February 2021 after gaining over 55% of voter ballots. The official had previously served as the country's interior minister between 2016 and 2020.