International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/russia-car-top-level-meeting-planned-on-sidelines-of-russia-africa-summit---ambassador-1112148050.html
Russia-CAR Top-Level Meeting Planned on Sidelines of Russia-Africa Summit - Ambassador
Russia-CAR Top-Level Meeting Planned on Sidelines of Russia-Africa Summit - Ambassador
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador to the Central African Republic (CAR) Alexander Bikantov told Sputnik on Wednesday that CAR President Faustin Archange... 26.07.2023, Sputnik International
2023-07-26T03:27+0000
2023-07-26T03:27+0000
russia
russia
conflict armament research (car)
kremlin
second russia-africa summit
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/19/1112126814_0:156:3088:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_7a13e581416953bc0c4450b99ba2d50d.jpg
The ambassador said that the president is leading the delegation of over 30 government officials from numerous ministries and agencies. The second Russia-Africa Summit will take place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. The Kremlin said it views the summit as an important opportunity to discuss the Black Sea Grain Initiative and Russia's support for Africa. Summit participants are expected to sign many international and bilateral documents, the Kremlin said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230725/rosoboronexport-agency-to-present-security-solutions-at-russia-africa-summit-1112131143.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/19/1112126814_179:0:2910:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cf7ef1b8cfeb5a0de4d1e908d1a501b0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, conflict armament research (car), kremlin, second russia-africa summit
russia, conflict armament research (car), kremlin, second russia-africa summit

Russia-CAR Top-Level Meeting Planned on Sidelines of Russia-Africa Summit - Ambassador

03:27 GMT 26.07.2023
© Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin / Go to the mediabankPresident Putin speaks at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi, Russia on October 24, 2019. File photo.
President Putin speaks at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi, Russia on October 24, 2019. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2023
© Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador to the Central African Republic (CAR) Alexander Bikantov told Sputnik on Wednesday that CAR President Faustin Archange Touadera is flying to Russia to participate in the second Russia-Africa summit, and a top-level bilateral meeting is scheduled.
The ambassador said that the president is leading the delegation of over 30 government officials from numerous ministries and agencies.
"CAR President Faustin Archange Touadera is arriving in Russia; we are expecting him on Wednesday. A top-level bilateral meeting, of course, is planned, as well as the participation in other events, which heads of state are expected to attend," Bikantov said.
The second Russia-Africa Summit will take place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. The Kremlin said it views the summit as an important opportunity to discuss the Black Sea Grain Initiative and Russia's support for Africa. Summit participants are expected to sign many international and bilateral documents, the Kremlin said.
Orlan-30, a reconnaissance UAV - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2023
Russia
Rosoboronexport Agency to Present Security Solutions at Russia-Africa Summit
Yesterday, 19:29 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала