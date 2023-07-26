https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/russia-car-top-level-meeting-planned-on-sidelines-of-russia-africa-summit---ambassador-1112148050.html
Russia-CAR Top-Level Meeting Planned on Sidelines of Russia-Africa Summit - Ambassador
The ambassador said that the president is leading the delegation of over 30 government officials from numerous ministries and agencies. The second Russia-Africa Summit will take place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. The Kremlin said it views the summit as an important opportunity to discuss the Black Sea Grain Initiative and Russia's support for Africa. Summit participants are expected to sign many international and bilateral documents, the Kremlin said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador to the Central African Republic (CAR) Alexander Bikantov told Sputnik on Wednesday that CAR President Faustin Archange Touadera is flying to Russia to participate in the second Russia-Africa summit, and a top-level bilateral meeting is scheduled.
The ambassador said that the president is leading the delegation of over 30 government officials from numerous ministries and agencies.
"CAR President Faustin Archange Touadera is arriving in Russia; we are expecting him on Wednesday. A top-level bilateral meeting, of course, is planned, as well as the participation in other events, which heads of state are expected to attend," Bikantov said.
The second Russia-Africa Summit will take place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. The Kremlin said it views the summit as an important opportunity to discuss the Black Sea Grain Initiative and Russia's support for Africa. Summit participants are expected to sign many international and bilateral documents, the Kremlin said.