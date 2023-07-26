https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/russia-reinvigorating-ties-with-north-korea-1112164615.html

Russia Reinvigorating Ties With North Korea

Russia Reinvigorating Ties With North Korea

A Russian delegation led by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu embarked on a trip to the DPRK on July 25-27. What message does the high-profile visit send?

The Russian delegation visiting North Korea is due to participate in festive events on the occasion of the anniversary of victory in the Korean War of 1950-1953. The Korean Armistice Agreement was signed on July 27, 1953.During the Cold War-era conflict, Moscow provided Pyongyang with weapons and covertly sent a contingent of volunteer Soviet fighter pilots to the nation to counter the US Air Force.While commenting on Shoigu's visit, North Korean state media emphasized that it "will significantly contribute to developing new, high level, strategic and traditionally friendly relations between the DPRK and Russia, firmly forged on the road of anti-imperialist independence."North Korea-Russia RelationsOn July 26, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held talks in Pyongyang with Democratic People's Republic of Korea Defense Minister Kang Sun Nam. During the meeting, Shoigu stressed that the DPRK is an important partner of Russia, as per the Russian Defense Ministry.The Russian defense minister emphasized that Moscow's ties with Pyongyang have evolved following the Korean War. He noted that the bilateral collaboration included the visits of warships, official visits by high-ranking representatives of the defense departments, exchanges of delegations at the working level, and training of personnel contributed to maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.Russia's minister of defense noted that the interaction between the two countries was strengthened in the post-war period. The visits of warships, official visits by high-ranking representatives of the defense departments, exchanges of delegations at the working level, and training of personnel contributed to maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.The DPRK has supported the Russian special military operation aimed at demilitarizing and de-Nazifying Ukraine since its inception.North Korean politician and diplomat Kim Yo-jong, the sister of the nation's leader Kim Jong-un, hailed the fighting spirit and might of the Russian military. She particularly stated in January 2023 that the people of North Korea will always be standing "in one trench" together with the people and the army of Russia who "rose up to defend the honor and dignity of [their] state, sovereignty and security of the country."Timing of Russian Defense Minister's VisitThe timing of the Russian defense minister's trip coincided with the escalation of tensions in the Korean Peninsula. The US and South Korean military forces have recently stepped up joint drills which are regarded by Pyongyang as provocative actions threatening the DPRK's sovereignty.In a show of force, the US Los Angeles-class nuclear-powered fast attack submarine USS Annapolis arrived in South Korea on Monday just days after another US nuclear submarine - the USS Kentucky, an Ohio-class nuclear ballistic missile submarine – left the Port of Busan. Pyongyang denounced the deployment of US nuclear-powered subs, stressing that it could potentially consider it a sufficient basis for the use of nuclear arms for self-defense.Tensions have been increasing over the past two years, after US President Joe Biden reversed his predecessor's peace effort aimed at mending fences between Pyongyang and Seoul. Then-US President Donald Trump brokered a preliminary agreement between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his South Korean counterparts Moon Jae-in. In response to President Biden's cracking down against Pyongyang, the DPRK resumed ballistic missile tests.

