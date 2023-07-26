https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/russian-planes-battling-fire-in-kemer-drop-over-800-tonnes-of-water-1112157576.html

Russian Planes Battling Fire in Kemer Drop Over 800 Tonnes of Water

Two Russia's Beriev Be-200 amphibious flying boats participating in a firefighting mission in Turkey's Kemer dropped over 800 tonnes of water in the last 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said Wednesday.

"Russian Emergencies Ministry aviation is eliminating a fire in the resort area of Antalya. Over the day, two Be-200 amphibious planes dropped more than 800 tonnes of water on the burning forests in the outskirts of Kemer, Antalya Province," the ministry reported on Telegram. The main task of Russia's pilots is to protect hotels and other infrastructure on the Turkish coast from the fire, the ministry added. The pilots have been working in heavy smoke and poor visibility in difficult mountainous terrain and have been taking water from the sea during waves. The ministry has earlier said that two Be-200 amphibious flying boats had been dispatched to Turkiye to assist in firefighting operations. Wildfires engulfed a mountainous area in Kemer on Monday evening. At least 11 planes and 22 helicopters are involved in battling the fire.

Within a period of 24 hours, two Russian BE-200ChS planes dropped more than 800 tons of water on burning forests near Kemer, in the Antalya province. Specialists from Russia's Emergencies Ministry were tasked with protecting hotels and other infrastructure on the Turkish coast from raging forest fires in the area. The pilots labored under heavy smoke and poor visibility in difficult mountainous terrain.

