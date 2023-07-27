https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/dpr-head-unveils-shocking-death-toll-9-years-of-ukraines-shelling-killed-228-children-1112180884.html
Since 2014, a staggering 228 innocent children have lost their lives due to Ukrainian military shelling, the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic stated.
Russia has sent a note to NATO countries regarding arms shipments to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be considered a legitimate target for Russia.Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov also stated that the flood of weapons pumped into Ukraine from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative impact.
DPR Head Unveils Shocking Death Toll: 9 Years of Ukraine's Shelling Killed 228 Children
DONETSK (Sputnik) — Since 2014, a staggering 228 innocent children have lost their lives due to Ukraine's murderous shelling, the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic stated.
On July 27, on the solemn occasion marking the Day of Remembrance of Child Victims of the War in Donbass, Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic, commemorated the anniversary of the Ukrainian army's shelling of Gorlovka, which resulted in the loss of 13 lives, by revealing these truly heartbreaking numbers.
"The mournful list of children killed by the Kiev regime continues to grow, with 228 children killed by Ukrainian shells since 2014," he posted on his Telegram channel.
Pushilin emphasized that on this day commemorative events will be held in many regions of Russia, including Moscow, as well as near the embassies of all countries that "support the criminal Kiev regime by providing military aid to Ukraine".
"We want diplomats to bear witness to the crimes committed by the governments of their countries when they offer further assistance to the Ukrainian regime. We do not expect anyone's conscience to awaken, but the international community must know who is responsible for the deaths of Donbass' children. Our task is to ensure that no war criminal escapes punishment," the acting head of the DPR added.
Russia has sent a note to NATO countries regarding arms shipments to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be considered a legitimate target
for Russia.
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov also stated that the flood of weapons pumped into Ukraine from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations
and will have a negative impact.