DPR Head Unveils Shocking Death Toll: 9 Years of Ukraine's Shelling Killed 228 Children

Since 2014, a staggering 228 innocent children have lost their lives due to Ukrainian military shelling, the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic stated.

On July 27, on the solemn occasion marking the Day of Remembrance of Child Victims of the War in Donbass, Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic, commemorated the anniversary of the Ukrainian army's shelling of Gorlovka, which resulted in the loss of 13 lives, by revealing these truly heartbreaking numbers.Pushilin emphasized that on this day commemorative events will be held in many regions of Russia, including Moscow, as well as near the embassies of all countries that "support the criminal Kiev regime by providing military aid to Ukraine".Russia has sent a note to NATO countries regarding arms shipments to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be considered a legitimate target for Russia.Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov also stated that the flood of weapons pumped into Ukraine from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative impact.

