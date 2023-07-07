https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/russia-always-open-to-talks-on-ukraine-but-no-prospects-for-this-now---kremlin-1111723431.html

Russia Always Open to Talks on Ukraine, But No Prospects for This Now - Kremlin

Russia Always Open to Talks on Ukraine, But No Prospects for This Now - Kremlin

Russia is always open to negotiations with Ukraine, but there is no prospects for such talks now, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

2023-07-07T12:26+0000

2023-07-07T12:26+0000

2023-07-07T12:26+0000

russia

dmitry peskov

vladimir putin

recep tayyip erdogan

russia

ukraine

russian defense ministry

kiev

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/0e/1093023594_117:390:3063:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_c36ee9f57aa41ed93322830b7e7790d6.jpg

"At various levels, including the highest ones, we said that the Russian side has never closed the door to the negotiation process, but so far, we do not see any prospects for this negotiation process," Peskov told reporters. A diplomatic settlement on Ukraine is not available now due to the denial of this possibility by Kiev, which is supervised by the United States, the official added.Contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the near future are not ruled out, Peskov said.Erdogan plans to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul on Friday. The sides are expected to discuss the Black Sea Grain Initiative and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine."Of course, we will follow the results of the negotiations [Erdogan-Zelensky] you mentioned very closely. We maintain our constructive partnership relations with Ankara, we value these relations and feel reciprocity from the Turkish side. Therefore, of course, we will be interested to know what will be discussed between Mr. Erdogan and Mr. Zelensky. This is important," Peskov told reporters.Meanwhile, Turkish broadcaster reported that the possibility of the face-to-face meeting between Erdogan and Putin after the Turkish leader's talks with Zelensky was very high, adding that it might equally take place in Turkey or in Russia.Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations struck a deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on July 22, 2022. Moscow has since agreed to several extensions to the grain deal, also known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is now due to expire in mid-July, but complained that its memorandum component has not been fully implemented.On June 7, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a Ukrainian sabotage group had blown up the Tolyatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline in the Kharkov Region. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said later that the explosion would complicate the extension of the grain deal.Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said earlier this week that Russia believed July 18 to be the day of the grain deal's termination.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/ankara-moscow-may-hold-grain-deal-talks-at-highest-level-before-july-18-1111632860.html

russia

ukraine

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

negotiations with ukraine, talks on ukraine, russia