France will increase its military presence in the Indo-Pacific region by sending an additional 200 military personnel, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.
"Our strategy in the Indo-Pacific region is based on diplomatic and military engagement. An additional 200 military personnel will be sent and 150 million euros [$163 million] will be allocated for our army here," Macron said during his visit to Vanuatu as part of a regional tour. Before traveling to Vanuatu, Macron visited the French overseas territory of New Caledonia on Monday for three days. His tour will also include a visit to Papua New Guinea. Under its "military programming" bill, France plans to invest in military equipment and manpower in New Caledonia and 200 million euros will be allocated for the development of the region in the next five years, Macron noted. The military programming bill seeks to bring France’s spending commitments in line with NATO’s target of 2% of GDP. The country will increase its net military spending to 413 billion euros in 2024-2030 from the 295 billion allocated in 2019-2025. France's yearly defense budget is estimated to total just over 45 billion euros in 2023, and then add about 3 billion euros every year by 2027 and 4.3 billion euros annually starting 2028. France aims to overhaul its military capabilities, including nuclear deterrence, cyberdefense and space security.
2023
Macron Says France Aims to Increase Military Presence in Indo-Pacific

13:48 GMT 27.07.2023
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech ahead of his visit in Central Africa, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023
PARIS (Sputnik) - France will increase its military presence in the Indo-Pacific region by sending an additional 200 military personnel, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.
"Our strategy in the Indo-Pacific region is based on diplomatic and military engagement. An additional 200 military personnel will be sent and 150 million euros [$163 million] will be allocated for our army here," Macron said during his visit to Vanuatu as part of a regional tour.
Before traveling to Vanuatu, Macron visited the French overseas territory of New Caledonia on Monday for three days. His tour will also include a visit to Papua New Guinea.
Under its "military programming" bill, France plans to invest in military equipment and manpower in New Caledonia and 200 million euros will be allocated for the development of the region in the next five years, Macron noted.
The military programming bill seeks to bring France’s spending commitments in line with NATO’s target of 2% of GDP. The country will increase its net military spending to 413 billion euros in 2024-2030 from the 295 billion allocated in 2019-2025.
France's yearly defense budget is estimated to total just over 45 billion euros in 2023, and then add about 3 billion euros every year by 2027 and 4.3 billion euros annually starting 2028. France aims to overhaul its military capabilities, including nuclear deterrence, cyberdefense and space security.
