New Charges Added to Trump Mar-a-Lago Case as Special Counsel Names Third Defendant

Former US President Donald Trump and two others are facing new charges as part of US special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into the mishandling of classified documents at the former president's Florida residence.

A superseding indictment attached to the ongoing case added four charges to an earlier complaint and named Carlos De Oliveira, who reportedly serves as the head of maintenance at Mar-a-Lago, as a third defendant.Both Trump and aide Walt Nauta were hit with two new obstruction charges over efforts to allegedly erase surveillance footage from the summer of 2022 captured at Trump's Florida home. De Oliveria was slapped with false statements and representations over an interview with federal agents in January 2023. A summons for De Oliveria requires him to appear before a federal court on July 31.The new defendant allegedly helped Nauta move 30 boxes with classified documents around Mar-a-Lago following the Justice Department's first subpoena against Trump in May, US media reported. Trump was indicted in June on 37 charges related to the mishandling of classified documents, including those the FBI uncovered in a raid of his Florida home. The former president pleaded not guilty to the charges, and has condemned the offenses as a politically-driven attack intended to shutter his 2024 election bid. According to the indictment, the classified documents Trump stored in boxes at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida included information about defense and weapons capabilities of both the US and foreign countries, US nuclear programs, potential vulnerabilities of the US and its allies to military attack, and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack.

