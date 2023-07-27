https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/police-three-us-marines-found-dead-in-car-from-carbon-monoxide-poisoning-1112171932.html

Police: Three US Marines Found Dead in Car From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Three members of the US Marine Corps were found dead in a car in the state of North Carolina this weekend due to apparent carbon monoxide poisoning, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

On Sunday, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a mother of one of the Marines who said her son failed to arrive on his scheduled flight to Oklahoma, the statement said on Wednesday. “At 09:03 hours a second call was received by Pender County Sheriff Communications indicating that the missing person had been located at the Speedway and that he, along with two other Marines were deceased inside of a vehicle parked at the location,” the statement said.“All three deaths are consistent due to Carbon Monoxide Poisoning.” Autopsies were performed on the deceased by the North Carolina Office of the Medical Examiner, the statement added. The three deceased Marines, all lance corporals, ranged in age from 19 to 23, according to the statement.

