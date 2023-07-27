International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/police-three-us-marines-found-dead-in-car-from-carbon-monoxide-poisoning-1112171932.html
Police: Three US Marines Found Dead in Car From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
Police: Three US Marines Found Dead in Car From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
Three members of the US Marine Corps were found dead in a car in the state of North Carolina this weekend due to apparent carbon monoxide poisoning, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
2023-07-27T03:01+0000
2023-07-27T02:58+0000
americas
us marines
north carolina
carbon monoxide
poisoning
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/0a/1082847546_0:158:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_6ea8425198f134ef28bb95a23c181216.jpg
On Sunday, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a mother of one of the Marines who said her son failed to arrive on his scheduled flight to Oklahoma, the statement said on Wednesday. “At 09:03 hours a second call was received by Pender County Sheriff Communications indicating that the missing person had been located at the Speedway and that he, along with two other Marines were deceased inside of a vehicle parked at the location,” the statement said.“All three deaths are consistent due to Carbon Monoxide Poisoning.” Autopsies were performed on the deceased by the North Carolina Office of the Medical Examiner, the statement added. The three deceased Marines, all lance corporals, ranged in age from 19 to 23, according to the statement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230725/ex-marine-pilots-us-extradition-delayed-amid-claims-australia-illegally-lured-him-from-china-1112142095.html
americas
north carolina
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/0a/1082847546_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_42ab57f2168b2c096303628c4c642b55.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us marines, carbon monoxide poisoning, pender county sheriff’s office
us marines, carbon monoxide poisoning, pender county sheriff’s office

Police: Three US Marines Found Dead in Car From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

03:01 GMT 27.07.2023
© AFP 2023 / MANPREET ROMANAIn this file photo taken on July 13, 2009, US Marines of 1st Combat Engineering Battalion of 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade stand guard as the search goes on for missing marines after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Garmsir district of Helmand Province
In this file photo taken on July 13, 2009, US Marines of 1st Combat Engineering Battalion of 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade stand guard as the search goes on for missing marines after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Garmsir district of Helmand Province - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2023
© AFP 2023 / MANPREET ROMANA
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Three members of the US Marine Corps were found dead in a car in the state of North Carolina this weekend due to apparent carbon monoxide poisoning, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
On Sunday, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a mother of one of the Marines who said her son failed to arrive on his scheduled flight to Oklahoma, the statement said on Wednesday.
“At 09:03 hours a second call was received by Pender County Sheriff Communications indicating that the missing person had been located at the Speedway and that he, along with two other Marines were deceased inside of a vehicle parked at the location,” the statement said.
“All three deaths are consistent due to Carbon Monoxide Poisoning.”
Australian flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2023
World
Ex-Marine Pilot’s US Extradition Delayed Amid Claims Australia Illegally Lured Him From China
25 July, 19:49 GMT
Autopsies were performed on the deceased by the North Carolina Office of the Medical Examiner, the statement added.
The three deceased Marines, all lance corporals, ranged in age from 19 to 23, according to the statement.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала