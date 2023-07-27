https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/putin-calls-on-africans-to-abandon-dollar-settlements-switch-to-national-currencies-1112185778.html

Putin Calls on Africans to Abandon Dollar Settlements, Switch to National Currencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that it is necessary to switch to financial settlements in national currencies with African countries, including in rubles.

"To further expand the entire range of trade and economic ties, it is important to switch to national currencies with more enthusiasm, including the ruble, in financial settlements on trade transactions," Putin said at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa summit.

