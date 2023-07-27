https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/putin-calls-on-africans-to-abandon-dollar-settlements-switch-to-national-currencies-1112185778.html
Putin Calls on Africans to Abandon Dollar Settlements, Switch to National Currencies
Putin Calls on Africans to Abandon Dollar Settlements, Switch to National Currencies
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that it is necessary to switch to financial settlements in national currencies with African countries, including in rubles.
2023-07-27T10:59+0000
2023-07-27T10:59+0000
2023-07-27T10:59+0000
economy
vladimir putin
dedollarisation
russia-africa summit 2023
second russia-africa summit
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/13/1111305742_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_90b19b19fa8bcc525dd4bcf250cf0974.jpg
"To further expand the entire range of trade and economic ties, it is important to switch to national currencies with more enthusiasm, including the ruble, in financial settlements on trade transactions," Putin said at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa summit.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/what-is-meant-by-de-dollarization-1111947106.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/13/1111305742_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c25797e0bafcf437cebf260cf0bc0f66.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
vladimir putin, dedollarization, dollar settlements, national currencies
vladimir putin, dedollarization, dollar settlements, national currencies
Putin Calls on Africans to Abandon Dollar Settlements, Switch to National Currencies
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that it is necessary to switch to financial settlements in national currencies with African countries, including in rubles.