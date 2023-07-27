International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/putin-calls-on-africans-to-abandon-dollar-settlements-switch-to-national-currencies-1112185778.html
Putin Calls on Africans to Abandon Dollar Settlements, Switch to National Currencies
Putin Calls on Africans to Abandon Dollar Settlements, Switch to National Currencies
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that it is necessary to switch to financial settlements in national currencies with African countries, including in rubles.
2023-07-27T10:59+0000
2023-07-27T10:59+0000
economy
vladimir putin
dedollarisation
russia-africa summit 2023
second russia-africa summit
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/13/1111305742_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_90b19b19fa8bcc525dd4bcf250cf0974.jpg
"To further expand the entire range of trade and economic ties, it is important to switch to national currencies with more enthusiasm, including the ruble, in financial settlements on trade transactions," Putin said at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa summit.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/what-is-meant-by-de-dollarization-1111947106.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/13/1111305742_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c25797e0bafcf437cebf260cf0bc0f66.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
vladimir putin, dedollarization, dollar settlements, national currencies
vladimir putin, dedollarization, dollar settlements, national currencies

Putin Calls on Africans to Abandon Dollar Settlements, Switch to National Currencies

10:59 GMT 27.07.2023
© Sputnik / Natalia SeliverstovaUS dollars.
US dollars. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2023
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that it is necessary to switch to financial settlements in national currencies with African countries, including in rubles.
"To further expand the entire range of trade and economic ties, it is important to switch to national currencies with more enthusiasm, including the ruble, in financial settlements on trade transactions," Putin said at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa summit.
One-dollar notes. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2023
Sputnik Explains
What is Meant by De-Dollarization?
17 July, 17:08 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала