Jim Rogers: De-Dollarization Fuelled by Soaring US Debt

The US is the largest debtor nation in the history of the world, renowned US investor Jim Rogers told Sputnik's New Rules podcast, warning that money-printing bonanza cannot last forever.

The US president declared on Wednesday in a Chicago speech that "Bidenomics is working." Per Joe Biden, his economic policies have prevented the nation from sliding into recession, driven the strongest recovery among the developed economies, and managed to tame inflation. Nonetheless, just 34% of Americans believe that the country's economy is in good shape, according to NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.One needs to be cautious when listening to politicians taking credit for taming inflation and saving the day, according to Jim Rogers, a legendary American investor.The crux of the matter is that the US is the largest debtor nation in the history of the world, said the investor. Indeed, the US national debt has reached over $32.3 trillion, or $96,702 for every single person in the country.Even though DC policymakers are insisting that the US economy is too big and too important to default, and so technologically advanced that it could keep growing despite soaring debt, the reality could be harsher than they dare imagine, as per the investor.To illustrate his point, Rogers referred to the 1980s, when inflation was similarly bad. Then Federal Reserve Chair Paul A. Volcker resorted to sharp interest rate hikes that exceeded 19% by January 1981. It worked at the time. However, in 1983, the United States was still a creditor nation, Rogers pointed out.Biggest Flaw of 'Bidenomics'Meanwhile, the epitome of "Bidenomics" has been increased spending, both in terms of infrastructure, healthcare, and military budget. One might wonder how sustainable these increased spending plans are.The US will not run out of money because they can always print as much as they want, the economist explained. The US will bail itself out or the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will come in and lend them some more money, too. However, as a result of these financial maneuvers, "the value of the money will deteriorate and decline as they print and borrow more and more money."Rogers referred to the British Empire's history, citing the fact that in the 1920s, it was the richest, most powerful country in the world, second to none. Still, 50 years later Britain was literally bankrupt so that the IMF had to fly to London and bail them out.What Yellen Doesn't Say About De-DollarizationOne shouldn't shrug off the unfolding de-dollarization trend as something inconsistent given the US skyrocketing debt and recession risks, according to the investor.Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen suggested that currently, there isn't a viable replacement for the dollar when it comes to trade, investments, or reserve currency. "There is a very good reason why the dollar is used widely in trade, and that's because we have deep, liquid, open capital markets, rule of law and long and deep financial instruments," she told the press earlier this week while commenting on BRICS questioning the greenback's dominance.BRICS – an acronym for the major developing economies Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – has been considering an alternative to the US dollar, and is expected to discuss the matter at the 15th summit which will take place from August 22 to 24 in Johannesburg, South Africa.As of yet, however, there is no currency that could completely replace the greenback, according to Rogers, who sees some potential in the Chinese yuan.Don't Listen to 'Some Guy on TV' While Bracing for CrisisThe investor does not rule out that the US is about to find itself in a heap of trouble while the nation's government does not have effective tools to fix the economy. "In 2008, we had a big problem because of too much debt. Since 2009, the debt everywhere has skyrocketed. So the next financial problem has to be very, very serious because the debt is so much bigger," he warned.When asked what Americans could do in order to protect themselves in the event of an upcoming recession, the economist noted that they shouldn't "listen to some guy on the Internet or the TV," but put their money into things that they themselves understand and know about.At the same time, the investor urged everyone to keep his/her debt as low as possible."Borrowing money has never been a big way to solve those problems," Rogers continued. "So I would urge everybody to just keep their debt as low as possible, whatever they do with their money or whatever they do with their assets, stay away from people who have big debts, if you can. You really know who has debt and who doesn't, avoid the people who have the big debts and the countries that have big debts and keep your money in things you know about, and don't go deep into debt until the crisis ends."Likewise, one should know one's onions if one wants to get started as an investor and succeed under the current circumstances, per the economic expert.For more of Jim Rogers' exclusive analysis on the ticking US debt time bomb, check out the full episode of the New Rules podcast.

