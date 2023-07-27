https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/russias-fsb-says-found-another-ship-with-explosives-going-to-russia-for-grain-1112175969.html

Russia's FSB Says Found Another Ship With Explosives Going to Russia for Grain

Russia's FSB Says Found Another Ship With Explosives Going to Russia for Grain

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had detected another foreign ship that was going from Turkiye to Russia's Rostov-on-Don to ship grain and could have also been used to deliver explosive materials to Ukraine.

2023-07-27T07:25+0000

2023-07-27T07:25+0000

2023-07-27T07:25+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

us arms for ukraine

black sea grain deal

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/19/1110577890_0:79:1594:976_1920x0_80_0_0_96e0c044f81e976445ee8a71b53c00d3.jpg

"During the operation to prevent terrorist and sabotage acts and ensure maritime safety, the FSB has detected another foreign civilian ship that could have been earlier used to deliver explosive materials to the Ukrainian territory," the statement read. Explosives were found on cargo ship BMO RIVER on July 26, while it was going from Turkiye to the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don to ship grain, the FSB said, adding that the ship had been in a Ukrainian port earlier. It was decided to prohibit the ship from the passage under the Crimean bridge and force it to leave the Russian territorial waters, the statement also read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230723/ex-us-admiral-proposes-attacking-russian-ships-in-black-sea-amid-grain-deal-spat-1112085294.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian crisis, ukrainian terrorism, russia special military operation, arms supplies to ukraine