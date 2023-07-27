https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/russias-fsb-says-found-another-ship-with-explosives-going-to-russia-for-grain-1112175969.html
Russia's FSB Says Found Another Ship With Explosives Going to Russia for Grain
Russia's FSB Says Found Another Ship With Explosives Going to Russia for Grain
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had detected another foreign ship that was going from Turkiye to Russia's Rostov-on-Don to ship grain and could have also been used to deliver explosive materials to Ukraine.
2023-07-27T07:25+0000
2023-07-27T07:25+0000
2023-07-27T07:25+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
us arms for ukraine
black sea grain deal
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/19/1110577890_0:79:1594:976_1920x0_80_0_0_96e0c044f81e976445ee8a71b53c00d3.jpg
"During the operation to prevent terrorist and sabotage acts and ensure maritime safety, the FSB has detected another foreign civilian ship that could have been earlier used to deliver explosive materials to the Ukrainian territory," the statement read. Explosives were found on cargo ship BMO RIVER on July 26, while it was going from Turkiye to the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don to ship grain, the FSB said, adding that the ship had been in a Ukrainian port earlier. It was decided to prohibit the ship from the passage under the Crimean bridge and force it to leave the Russian territorial waters, the statement also read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230723/ex-us-admiral-proposes-attacking-russian-ships-in-black-sea-amid-grain-deal-spat-1112085294.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/19/1110577890_95:0:1500:1054_1920x0_80_0_0_af0da6a08e56b65ba03c8d1612c3988c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian crisis, ukrainian terrorism, russia special military operation, arms supplies to ukraine
ukrainian crisis, ukrainian terrorism, russia special military operation, arms supplies to ukraine
Russia's FSB Says Found Another Ship With Explosives Going to Russia for Grain
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had detected another foreign ship that was going from Turkiye to Russia's Rostov-on-Don to ship grain and could have also been used to deliver explosive materials to Ukraine.
"During the operation to prevent terrorist and sabotage acts and ensure maritime safety, the FSB has detected another foreign civilian ship that could have been earlier used to deliver explosive materials to the Ukrainian territory," the statement read.
Explosives were found on cargo ship BMO RIVER on July 26, while it was going from Turkiye to the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don to ship grain, the FSB said, adding that the ship had been in a Ukrainian port earlier
.
It was decided to prohibit the ship from the passage under the Crimean bridge and force it to leave the Russian territorial waters, the statement also read.