Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia's FSB Says Found Another Ship With Explosives Going to Russia for Grain
Russia's FSB Says Found Another Ship With Explosives Going to Russia for Grain
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had detected another foreign ship that was going from Turkiye to Russia's Rostov-on-Don to ship grain and could have also been used to deliver explosive materials to Ukraine.
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
us arms for ukraine
black sea grain deal
"During the operation to prevent terrorist and sabotage acts and ensure maritime safety, the FSB has detected another foreign civilian ship that could have been earlier used to deliver explosive materials to the Ukrainian territory," the statement read. Explosives were found on cargo ship BMO RIVER on July 26, while it was going from Turkiye to the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don to ship grain, the FSB said, adding that the ship had been in a Ukrainian port earlier. It was decided to prohibit the ship from the passage under the Crimean bridge and force it to leave the Russian territorial waters, the statement also read.
ukrainian crisis, ukrainian terrorism, russia special military operation, arms supplies to ukraine
ukrainian crisis, ukrainian terrorism, russia special military operation, arms supplies to ukraine

Russia's FSB Says Found Another Ship With Explosives Going to Russia for Grain

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had detected another foreign ship that was going from Turkiye to Russia's Rostov-on-Don to ship grain and could have also been used to deliver explosive materials to Ukraine.
"During the operation to prevent terrorist and sabotage acts and ensure maritime safety, the FSB has detected another foreign civilian ship that could have been earlier used to deliver explosive materials to the Ukrainian territory," the statement read.
Explosives were found on cargo ship BMO RIVER on July 26, while it was going from Turkiye to the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don to ship grain, the FSB said, adding that the ship had been in a Ukrainian port earlier.
It was decided to prohibit the ship from the passage under the Crimean bridge and force it to leave the Russian territorial waters, the statement also read.
