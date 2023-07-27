https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/russias-shoigu-kim-jong-un-hold-meeting-in-pyongyang-1112174712.html

Russia’s Shoigu, Kim Jong-un Hold Meeting in Pyongyang

Russia’s Shoigu, Kim Jong-un Hold Meeting in Pyongyang

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his visit to Pyongyang, with the two officials discussing issues of global and regional security, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2023-07-27T06:08+0000

2023-07-27T06:08+0000

2023-07-27T06:08+0000

military

russia

north korea

sergei shoigu

kim jong-un

russian defense ministry

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1b/1112174540_0:94:1178:757_1920x0_80_0_0_2b8621e6fc5889d3e4dde2afbc446342.jpg

"During the visit in Pyongyang, Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu has been received by President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea [North Korea] Kim Jong-un," the ministry said in a statement. Shoigu and Kim had exchange of opinions on issues of global and regional security, it added. The Russian minister will also take part in a military parade on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the armistice in the Korean War of 1950-1953, the defense ministry also said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/kim-says-dprk-inflicted-indelible-disgrace-defeat-on-us-imperialism-in-korean-war-1112151962.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, north korea, soigu visits north korea, shoigu kim jong un, russia north korea