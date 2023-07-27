https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/russias-shoigu-kim-jong-un-hold-meeting-in-pyongyang-1112174712.html
"During the visit in Pyongyang, Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu has been received by President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea [North Korea] Kim Jong-un," the ministry said in a statement. Shoigu and Kim had exchange of opinions on issues of global and regional security, it added. The Russian minister will also take part in a military parade on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the armistice in the Korean War of 1950-1953, the defense ministry also said.
Russia’s Shoigu, Kim Jong-un Hold Meeting in Pyongyang
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his visit to Pyongyang, with the two officials discussing issues of global and regional security, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"During the visit in Pyongyang, Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu
has been received by President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea [North Korea] Kim Jong-un," the ministry said in a statement.
Shoigu and Kim had exchange of opinions on issues of global and regional security, it added.
The Russian minister will also take part in a military parade on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the armistice in the Korean War of 1950-1953
, the defense ministry also said.