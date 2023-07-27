International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/uganda-wants-to-discuss-defense-equipment-maintenance-hub-with-russia-1112187763.html
Uganda Wants to Discuss Defense Equipment Maintenance Hub With Russia
Uganda Wants to Discuss Defense Equipment Maintenance Hub With Russia
Uganda intends to discuss with Russia development of the regional hub for maintenance of the military equipment in the African country, Ugandan Defense Minister Vincent Ssempijja told Sputnik.
2023-07-27T12:01+0000
2023-07-27T12:01+0000
military
russia
uganda
russian armed forces
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0f/1099607969_0:241:3069:1967_1920x0_80_0_0_016ece7c29a8670f6e7744b0c21bfbe1.jpg
"Yes, sure that is true. We are looking forward to that. We think it's more feasible now to have maintenance of the equipment in Uganda or in the region. Uganda can be the hub for other countries, you know, African countries since long ago have been repairing defense equipment from Russia, so having maintenance hub both for ground and air machines is quite important," Ssempijja said on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230705/fact-check-is-nato-weaponry-superior-to-russian-arms-in-ukraine-1111682241.html
russia
uganda
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0f/1099607969_157:0:2888:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dce9bd569e155187c48e78c90a8c5c31.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, russian military, russia-uganda partnership
russia, russian military, russia-uganda partnership

Uganda Wants to Discuss Defense Equipment Maintenance Hub With Russia

12:01 GMT 27.07.2023
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich / Go to the mediabankA member of the "Russian Knights" (Russikiye Vityazi), Russian Air Force aerobatic display team flying Sukhoi SU-35S and Su-30SM fighters, at the opening ceremony of the International Military-Technical Forum ARMY-2022 in Kubinka.
A member of the Russian Knights (Russikiye Vityazi), Russian Air Force aerobatic display team flying Sukhoi SU-35S and Su-30SM fighters, at the opening ceremony of the International Military-Technical Forum ARMY-2022 in Kubinka. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2023
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Uganda intends to discuss with Russia development of the regional hub for maintenance of the military equipment in the African country, Ugandan Defense Minister Vincent Ssempijja told Sputnik.
"Yes, sure that is true. We are looking forward to that. We think it's more feasible now to have maintenance of the equipment in Uganda or in the region. Uganda can be the hub for other countries, you know, African countries since long ago have been repairing defense equipment from Russia, so having maintenance hub both for ground and air machines is quite important," Ssempijja said on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg.
A US-made Bradley armored vehicle. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.07.2023
Sputnik Explains
Fact Check: Is NATO Weaponry Superior to Russian Arms in Ukraine?
5 July, 18:38 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала