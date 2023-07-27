https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/ukraine-armed-forces-intensifying-fighting-but-enemy-has-no-success--putin--1112187858.html
Putin mentioned that Kiev has intensified fighting, and the "main attack is on the Zaporozhye direction.""The enemy was not successful in any of the areas of clashes. All attempts at a counteroffensive were stopped, the enemy was pushed back with heavy losses," Putin said on sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit.The Russian president added that Ukraine suffered huge casualties during Wednesday battles in the Zaporozhye Region, as Kiev lost 39 pieces of military equipment, including 26 tanks."In addition to military equipment, the enemy has very large losses of personnel - over 200 people. But the difference is huge …, we have 10 times less [casualties] than the enemy," Putin said.Ukrainian counteroffensive started earlier in June and despite much hype, Kiev has not achieved any meaningful military goals and suffered heavy losses, including thousands of troops and dozens of pieces of expensive military equipment.
12:05 GMT 27.07.2023 (Updated: 12:33 GMT 27.07.2023)
Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the reports about intensification of Ukrainian militants in special op zone. He stressed that all Ukrainian counteroffensive attempts have been stopped, and their forces have been pushed back.
Putin mentioned that Kiev has intensified fighting, and the "main attack is on the Zaporozhye direction."
"The enemy was not successful in any of the areas of clashes. All attempts at a counteroffensive were stopped, the enemy was pushed back with heavy losses," Putin said on sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit.
The Russian president added that Ukraine suffered huge casualties during Wednesday battles in the Zaporozhye Region, as Kiev lost 39 pieces of military equipment, including 26 tanks.
"In addition to military equipment, the enemy has very large losses of personnel - over 200 people. But the difference is huge …, we have 10 times less [casualties] than the enemy," Putin said.
Ukrainian counteroffensive started earlier in June and despite much hype, Kiev has not achieved any meaningful military goals and suffered heavy losses, including thousands of troops and dozens of pieces of expensive military equipment.