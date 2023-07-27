https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/us-headed-toward-hard-recession-as-fed-implements-highest-rate-hike-in-22-years-1112170288.html

US Headed Toward 'Hard Recession' as Fed Implements Highest Rate Hike in 22 Years

US Headed Toward 'Hard Recession' as Fed Implements Highest Rate Hike in 22 Years

The Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates again has put the United States on the path towards a "hard recession," an economist told Sputnik Wednesday afternoon.

2023-07-27T01:31+0000

2023-07-27T01:31+0000

2023-07-27T01:28+0000

federal reserve

interest rate

recession

inflation

economy

sanctions

western sanctions

russian sanctions

analysis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/01/06/1081679120_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a1f0274268eb9cc08b1083977747c9e0.jpg

Sergio Rossi, professor of macroeconomics and monetary economics at the University of Fribourg, Switzerland, told Sputnik that the Federal Reserve’s decision to continue raising interest rates will lead to a “hard recession” in the near future.Rossi admitted that the Fed's decision was “not surprising” as the US has yet to hit its goal of 2% inflation, but that it “will negatively affect the US as well as the global economy” after banks and other financial institutions “record an increasing number of non-performing loans” that cause them to default on their debts.Instead of taming inflation, Rossi said the increase of the federal funds rate to 5.25-5.5% will increase the measured rate of inflation.The decision to increase interest rates will further lead to an appreciation of the US dollar in the foreign exchange market, negatively impacting US exports.That, Rossi said, may cause a “vicious” cycle that pushes the US into a “hard recession,” which will inevitably spread to other Western economies already suffering from inflation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and Western sanctions on Russia.The US and other Western countries are using “totally wrong macroeconomic analysis” that will only exacerbate their economic issues. Instead, Rossi advises they target companies who have been taking advantage of raw material shortages to increase prices needlessly.“No increase in the policy rate of interest will ever be able to address this so-called ‘greedflation,’ which can only be averted with a higher taxation of profits,” Rossi added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/fed-raises-rates-to-22-year-high-1112165242.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

federal reserve, recession, sergio rossi, us economy, rate hike