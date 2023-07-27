https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/us-spends-more-money-in-ukraine-per-year-than-over-12-years-in-afghanistan-1112196706.html

US Spends More Money in Ukraine Per Year Than Over 12 Years in Afghanistan

US Spends More Money in Ukraine Per Year Than Over 12 Years in Afghanistan

The US spends more money per year on support for Ukraine than it spent during in the Afghan campaign, Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) John Sopko said on Thursday.

"We are spending more money in Ukraine now in one year than we spent in about 12 years in Afghanistan, and by the end of this year, we will spend more money in Ukraine than we did to do the entire Marshall Plan after World War Two," the official stated during a virtual discussion hosted by the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. Sopko added that the United States spent about $375 million per month on security assistance in Afghanistan, while the Biden administration is spending about $2.5 billion per month on security assistance in Ukraine. The United States has committed more than $75 billion in various types of assistance to Ukraine since February 2022. The major part, or nearly $50 billion, was spent on weapons and related military equipment.

