International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/us-spends-more-money-in-ukraine-per-year-than-over-12-years-in-afghanistan-1112196706.html
US Spends More Money in Ukraine Per Year Than Over 12 Years in Afghanistan
US Spends More Money in Ukraine Per Year Than Over 12 Years in Afghanistan
The US spends more money per year on support for Ukraine than it spent during in the Afghan campaign, Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) John Sopko said on Thursday.
2023-07-27T18:28+0000
2023-07-27T18:32+0000
military
us
ukraine
joe biden
sigar
us special inspector general for afghanistan reconstruction (sigar)
john sopko
us arms for ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105858/09/1058580998_0:97:1721:1065_1920x0_80_0_0_311a15de7580d609387e1055e75af6f4.jpg
"We are spending more money in Ukraine now in one year than we spent in about 12 years in Afghanistan, and by the end of this year, we will spend more money in Ukraine than we did to do the entire Marshall Plan after World War Two," the official stated during a virtual discussion hosted by the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. Sopko added that the United States spent about $375 million per month on security assistance in Afghanistan, while the Biden administration is spending about $2.5 billion per month on security assistance in Ukraine. The United States has committed more than $75 billion in various types of assistance to Ukraine since February 2022. The major part, or nearly $50 billion, was spent on weapons and related military equipment.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/us-europeans-depleted-their-weapons-stockpiles-fighting-russia-in-ukraine-1111797051.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105858/09/1058580998_86:0:1633:1160_1920x0_80_0_0_832e37d39e8403fbedb8cba97e7c3124.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us arms for ukraine, us-ukraine relations, us spending on ukraine, ukrainian losses, us budget, war in afghanistan, assistance for kiev, how much us spends on ukraine, ukraine aid amount, why does us support ukraine
us arms for ukraine, us-ukraine relations, us spending on ukraine, ukrainian losses, us budget, war in afghanistan, assistance for kiev, how much us spends on ukraine, ukraine aid amount, why does us support ukraine

US Spends More Money in Ukraine Per Year Than Over 12 Years in Afghanistan

18:28 GMT 27.07.2023 (Updated: 18:32 GMT 27.07.2023)
CC0 / / Destroyed M1A1 Abrams tank (File)
Destroyed M1A1 Abrams tank (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US spends more money per year on support for Ukraine than it spent during in the Afghan campaign, and by the end of 2023 the total amount of aid for Kiev will surpass the entire Marshall Plan funding after WWII, Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) John Sopko said on Thursday.
"We are spending more money in Ukraine now in one year than we spent in about 12 years in Afghanistan, and by the end of this year, we will spend more money in Ukraine than we did to do the entire Marshall Plan after World War Two," the official stated during a virtual discussion hosted by the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.
155 mm M795 artillery projectiles are manufactured at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa., Thursday, April 13, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2023
Military
US, Europeans ‘Depleted’ Their Weapons Stockpile Fighting Russia in Ukraine
10 July, 19:58 GMT
Sopko added that the United States spent about $375 million per month on security assistance in Afghanistan, while the Biden administration is spending about $2.5 billion per month on security assistance in Ukraine.
The United States has committed more than $75 billion in various types of assistance to Ukraine since February 2022. The major part, or nearly $50 billion, was spent on weapons and related military equipment.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала