White House: Biden Will Not Pardon His Son Hunter Over Tax, Firearms Charges

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday said President Joe Biden would not pardon his son Hunter, who is facing tax and firearms-related charges
On Wednesday, a US federal judge rejected Hunter Biden's plea agreement on tax charges that would have entailed two years' probation and resolved a federal firearms offense. "No," Jean-Pierre said when asked by a member of the press if there is a possibility that Biden could end up pardoning Hunter. Hunter Biden failed to pay over a million dollars in federal taxes by the deadlines in 2017 and 2018 and was reported to plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors on Wednesday. However, during the court hearing the judge questioned the constitutionality of the plea agreement while prosecutors and the defense clashed over whether the gun charges were part of the deal. Meanwhile, the Justice Department signaled that any plea deal would not resolve other potential crimes under investigation, including possible FARA violations.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday said President Joe Biden would not pardon his son Hunter, who is facing tax and firearms-related charges.
On Wednesday, a US federal judge rejected Hunter Biden's plea agreement on tax charges that would have entailed two years' probation and resolved a federal firearms offense.
"No," Jean-Pierre said when asked by a member of the press if there is a possibility that Biden could end up pardoning Hunter.
Hunter Biden failed to pay over a million dollars in federal taxes by the deadlines in 2017 and 2018 and was reported to plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors on Wednesday.
However, during the court hearing the judge questioned the constitutionality of the plea agreement while prosecutors and the defense clashed over whether the gun charges were part of the deal.
Meanwhile, the Justice Department signaled that any plea deal would not resolve other potential crimes under investigation, including possible FARA violations.