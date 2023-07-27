International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/white-house-biden-will-not-pardon-his-son-hunter-over-tax-firearms-charges-1112199081.html
White House: Biden Will Not Pardon His Son Hunter Over Tax, Firearms Charges
White House: Biden Will Not Pardon His Son Hunter Over Tax, Firearms Charges
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday said President Joe Biden would not pardon his son Hunter, who is facing tax and firearms-related charges
2023-07-27T21:17+0000
2023-07-27T21:14+0000
americas
hunter biden
joe biden
karine jean-pierre
justice department
foreign agents registration act (fara)
pardon
white house
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/17/1112094875_0:175:2520:1593_1920x0_80_0_0_3e5612fdbb3fc55cbf84ecf1c67ce3cf.jpg
On Wednesday, a US federal judge rejected Hunter Biden's plea agreement on tax charges that would have entailed two years' probation and resolved a federal firearms offense. "No," Jean-Pierre said when asked by a member of the press if there is a possibility that Biden could end up pardoning Hunter. Hunter Biden failed to pay over a million dollars in federal taxes by the deadlines in 2017 and 2018 and was reported to plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors on Wednesday. However, during the court hearing the judge questioned the constitutionality of the plea agreement while prosecutors and the defense clashed over whether the gun charges were part of the deal. Meanwhile, the Justice Department signaled that any plea deal would not resolve other potential crimes under investigation, including possible FARA violations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/will-collapse-of-hunter-biden-plea-deal-end-up-in-joes-impeachment-1112196578.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/17/1112094875_0:0:2520:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_fd09eb0f22d17054ae8f983814bf79d3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
white house press secretary karine jean-pierre, hunter biden charges, us president joe biden, pardon
white house press secretary karine jean-pierre, hunter biden charges, us president joe biden, pardon

White House: Biden Will Not Pardon His Son Hunter Over Tax, Firearms Charges

21:17 GMT 27.07.2023
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankUS President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2023
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday said President Joe Biden would not pardon his son Hunter, who is facing tax and firearms-related charges.
On Wednesday, a US federal judge rejected Hunter Biden's plea agreement on tax charges that would have entailed two years' probation and resolved a federal firearms offense.
"No," Jean-Pierre said when asked by a member of the press if there is a possibility that Biden could end up pardoning Hunter.
Hunter Biden failed to pay over a million dollars in federal taxes by the deadlines in 2017 and 2018 and was reported to plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors on Wednesday.
However, during the court hearing the judge questioned the constitutionality of the plea agreement while prosecutors and the defense clashed over whether the gun charges were part of the deal.
President Joe Biden and his son Hunter depart after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2023
Americas
Will Collapse of Hunter Biden Plea Deal End Up in Joe's Impeachment?
19:02 GMT
Meanwhile, the Justice Department signaled that any plea deal would not resolve other potential crimes under investigation, including possible FARA violations.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала