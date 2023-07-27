https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/will-collapse-of-hunter-biden-plea-deal-end-up-in-joes-impeachment-1112196578.html

Will Collapse of Hunter Biden Plea Deal End Up in Joe's Impeachment?

Will Collapse of Hunter Biden Plea Deal End Up in Joe's Impeachment?

A collapse of First Son Hunter Biden's plea deal could have a lot of implications, including the possibility of an impeachment inquiry, according to some US legal observers.

On July 26, Hunter Biden's plea agreement hearing went not as the First Son apparently expected: Judge Maryellen Noreika rejected the deal.At the root of Judge Noreika's bewilderment was the fact that the Biden Justice Department agreed to grant Hunter immunity even though its investigation into the first son was ongoing, according to the US conservative press. In other words, the DoJ appeared to be ready to forgive Hunter's other sins besides tax and gun charges.Commenting on the abrupt collapse of the much-discussed plea deal, renowned legal scholar Jonathan Turley suggested that it could have political implications for Joe Biden's 2024 election bid.The IRS whistleblowers just a week ago told Congress that there was an opportunity for the Department of Justice to extend the statute of limitations on the 2014 and 2015 tax matters.The legal expert expects that these questions would be raised ever more frequently, further exposing the First Son's potential crimes. There are still a lot of things on the table, with the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) being the most important issue.Earlier, Turley wrote on his blog that the DoJ somehow overlooked Hunter acting as a de facto unregistered foreign agent, something that former President Donald Trump's associate Paul Manafort was promptly accused of. The First Son likely violated FARA while striking business deals with foreign entities including in China, Romania and Ukraine during and after his father's vice presidency.The collapsed deal has left Hunter vulnerable. He pleaded not guilty. Meanwhile, his former business partner is fixing to testify before Congress on Monday. Devon Archer, Hunter's longtime associate, may spill some beans about Joe Biden's involvement with Hunter Biden's business deals before becoming president. Reportedly, Archer has already received threats prior to the scheduled testimony.House GOP investigators are pushing ahead with their congressional probe into Hunter, with the Republican leadership hinting that the first son may face up to 10 criminal referrals as a result of their investigation.Meanwhile, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Monday that Republican congressmen may consider an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden over apparent financial misconduct and the Biden family's questionable business dealings. According to McCarthy, the House impeachment inquiry would allow Congress "to get the information to be able to know the truth." According to the US press, this is the strongest comment yet from the House speaker on a potential Biden impeachment.The White House seems to have found itself in uncharted waters.

