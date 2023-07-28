https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/americans-move-to-russia-to-preserve-traditional-values-1112214643.html

Americans Move to Russia to Preserve Traditional Values

An unspecified number of Americans, all of them “accomplished people of traditional values,” have ended up moving from the United States to Russia and settling near the city of Serpukhov in the Moscow Region, said Evgeny Primakov, head of the Russian Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation.According to Primakov, all of these “settlers” have or had their own businesses back in the US, which they are willing to sell or which they have already sold in order to relocate to Russia.“They are mostly people with traditional values, faithful but not necessarily Orthodox Christian,” he said, adding that these Americans also do not necessarily have any Russian ancestry.Most of these Americans have large families and, as Primakov explained, they regard Russia as a place where their children can grow up and become free sensible people with a “normal moral gauge,” as Primakov said.Last month, Primakov mentioned that construction of a village in the Moscow Region where immigrants from the United States might settle is being negotiated, with some 27 hectares (around 66.7 acres) of land near Serpukhov being allocated for this project.“There are foreigners who are already settling near Yaroslavl,” he told media in June, noting that these immigrants regard Russia as an “ark of adequacy and tranquility.”While authorities in the United States seem eager to provide so-called “gender affirming care” to kids and teenagers who regard themselves as transgender, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law last week that effectively bans gender reassignment in Russia.Russian legislation also features provisions aimed at protecting the faithful from their beliefs being publicly mocked, and the curricula at Russian educational institutions is devoid of subjects such as critical race theory.

