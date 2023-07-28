https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/ancient-dna-reveals-diverse-origins-of-incas-machu-picchu-1112232034.html

Ancient DNA Reveals Diverse Origins of Incas' Machu Picchu

The researchers sequenced ancient DNA from 68 individuals - 34 buried at Machu Picchu and 34 buried in Cusco, the capital city of the empire.

An analysis of ancient DNA has shed new light on the history of Machu Picchu, the famed Lost City of the Incas, and revealed the genetic diversity found among the ancient remains at the site.Previous archaeological evidence suggested the servants at the treasured site hailed from various regions of the Inca empire, but to confirm their origins, researchers sequenced ancient DNA from the remains of 68 individuals, 34 of whom were buried at Machu Picchu and 34 others buried in Cusco, the capital city of the empire.The DNA analysis carried out by the international team of researchers revealed 17 individuals had ancestry from distant areas, including the Peruvian coast, highlands and Amazon regions, as well various other regions in Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil and Paraguay.Only seven individuals had clear genetic ties to the local highlands where Machu Picchu and Cusco are located, and the remaining 13 individuals had mixed ancestry, potentially stemming from relationships formed at Machu Picchu.Officials did not, however, confirm that any of the remains had genetic material 'local' to Machu Picchu.The findings suggest that Machu Picchu acted as a melting pot of different cultures, with individuals from various parts of the Inca empire and beyond coming to serve in roles such as "chosen women" and "chosen men." These individuals were selected at a young age and assigned to state, aristocratic, or religious service, spending their lives serving the royal estate.Surprisingly, despite their diverse origins, the buried individuals were treated equally in death, indicating a sense of equality within the community.The study also revealed that the establishment of the Inca empire played a role in drawing people from distant regions to Machu Picchu.The study was published in the journal Science Advance.

