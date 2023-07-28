https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/emphasis-on-shake-taylor-swift-concerts-producing-minor-earthquakes-scientists-say-1112231534.html

Emphasis on ‘Shake’: Taylor Swift Concerts Producing Minor Earthquakes, Scientists Say

Fans at pop megastar Taylor Swift’s concerts are cheering and singing so loudly that it’s detectable on seismographic instruments intended to watch for impending earthquakes.

A pair of concerts at Seattle’s Lumen Field earlier this week produced such force that they resembled a 2.3-magnitude earthquake, according to area seismologists, who have dubbed it the “Swift Quake.”Jackie Caplan-Auerbach, a seismology professor and associate dean at Western Washington University, told local media it was only on the second concert night that she recognized a pattern in the shaking her sensors were detecting and was able to pin the concert as the cause.According to the scientist, Swift’s concert well exceeded the shaking caused by the infamous “Beast Quake” in 2011.The Seattle concerts were part of Swift’s “Eras” tour, the singer’s first tour in five years. From the outset, the tour has generated unprecedented hype, with enthusiastic “Swifties” crashing the Ticketmaster website in their attempt to buy tickets the moment they went on sale. The controversy led to congressional hearings and an investigation into Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation, for alleged monopoly practices.Swift, too, commented on the crowds’ energy at the Seattle performances, posting on social media that it was “genuinely one of my favorite weekends ever. Thank you for everything. All the cheering, screaming, jumping, dancing, singing at the top of your lungs.”

