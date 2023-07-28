https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/explosion-in-taganrog-russia-leaves-15-injured-1112222025.html
Explosion in Taganrog, Russia Leaves 15 Injured
14:05 GMT 28.07.2023 (Updated: 14:38 GMT 28.07.2023)
At least 15 people sought medical aid after an explosion rocked the Russian city of Taganrog on July 28.
Vasily Golubev, Governor of the Rostov Region where the city is located, announced on social media that the explosion in downtown Taganrog was apparently caused by a rocket.
He also pointed out that there were no fatalities and that all of the injured had light wounds caused by shapnel.
The Russian Ministry of Defense described this incident as an attack perpetrated by the Kiev regime.
Ukrainian forces carried out the attack using an S-200 surface-to-air missile converted into a surface-to-surface munition, the ministry said in a statement.
The missile was detected and destroyed in mid-air by Russian air defense units, with the debris landing within the city limits.