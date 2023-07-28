International
Explosion in Taganrog, Russia Leaves 15 Injured
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/explosion-in-taganrog-russia-leaves-15-injured-1112222025.html
Explosion in Taganrog, Russia Leaves 15 Injured
Explosion in Taganrog, Russia Leaves 15 Injured
At least 15 people sought medical aid after an explosion rocked the Russian city of Taganrog on July 28. 28.07.2023, Sputnik International
2023-07-28T14:05+0000
2023-07-28T14:38+0000
russia
taganrog
russia
explosion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1c/1112222744_0:399:960:939_1920x0_80_0_0_a218d6f4b51bcb608a4bbaa91de08e57.jpg
Vasily Golubev, Governor of the Rostov Region where the city is located, announced on social media that the explosion in downtown Taganrog was apparently caused by a rocket.He also pointed out that there were no fatalities and that all of the injured had light wounds caused by shapnel.The Russian Ministry of Defense described this incident as an attack perpetrated by the Kiev regime.Ukrainian forces carried out the attack using an S-200 surface-to-air missile converted into a surface-to-surface munition, the ministry said in a statement. The missile was detected and destroyed in mid-air by Russian air defense units, with the debris landing within the city limits.
taganrog
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1c/1112222744_0:309:960:1029_1920x0_80_0_0_c95ba03cf64309166e3fc6c5af914572.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
taganrog, russia, explosion
taganrog, russia, explosion

Explosion in Taganrog, Russia Leaves 15 Injured

14:05 GMT 28.07.2023 (Updated: 14:38 GMT 28.07.2023)
© Photo : Rostov Region Governor's press service / Go to the mediabankExplosion rocks downtown Taganrog. July 28, 2023
Explosion rocks downtown Taganrog. July 28, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2023
© Photo : Rostov Region Governor's press service
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
At least 15 people sought medical aid after an explosion rocked the Russian city of Taganrog on July 28.
Vasily Golubev, Governor of the Rostov Region where the city is located, announced on social media that the explosion in downtown Taganrog was apparently caused by a rocket.
He also pointed out that there were no fatalities and that all of the injured had light wounds caused by shapnel.
The Russian Ministry of Defense described this incident as an attack perpetrated by the Kiev regime.
Ukrainian forces carried out the attack using an S-200 surface-to-air missile converted into a surface-to-surface munition, the ministry said in a statement.
The missile was detected and destroyed in mid-air by Russian air defense units, with the debris landing within the city limits.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала