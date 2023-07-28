https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/explosion-in-taganrog-russia-leaves-15-injured-1112222025.html

Explosion in Taganrog, Russia Leaves 15 Injured

At least 15 people sought medical aid after an explosion rocked the Russian city of Taganrog on July 28. 28.07.2023, Sputnik International

Vasily Golubev, Governor of the Rostov Region where the city is located, announced on social media that the explosion in downtown Taganrog was apparently caused by a rocket.He also pointed out that there were no fatalities and that all of the injured had light wounds caused by shapnel.The Russian Ministry of Defense described this incident as an attack perpetrated by the Kiev regime.Ukrainian forces carried out the attack using an S-200 surface-to-air missile converted into a surface-to-surface munition, the ministry said in a statement. The missile was detected and destroyed in mid-air by Russian air defense units, with the debris landing within the city limits.

