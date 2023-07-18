https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/no-doubt-ukraine-is-behind-terrorist-attack-on-crimean-bridge---kremlin-1111961596.html

No Doubt Ukraine is Behind Terrorist Attack on Crimean Bridge - Kremlin

No Doubt Ukraine is Behind Terrorist Attack on Crimean Bridge - Kremlin

Moscow have no doubts that the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge was conducted by Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on Kiev's statements that Russia was allegedly behind the incident.

2023-07-18T13:28+0000

2023-07-18T13:28+0000

2023-07-18T13:28+0000

russia

crimean bridge

terrorist attack

ukraine

russia

dmitry peskov

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/11/1111934153_0:86:3214:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_1f360cb3278230b7a66b11fb3378740c.jpg

On Monday, the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that Kiev carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, using two surface drones. The road part of the bridge was damaged, two adults were killed, and one child was injured. On July 17, the Crimean Bridge which connects mainland Russia and Russia's Crimea suffered the second terrorist attack several months after the first atrocity committed by the Ukrainian regime. On 8 October 2022, the Ukrainian regime committed the first terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge by blowing a truck and causing seven fuel tanks of a freight train to catch fire and two car spans partially to collapse, killing three civilians, according to Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee.Ukraine admitted its complicity in both terrorist attacks on the Crimean Bridge. On Monday, Ukrainian media, citing a source in the Security Service of Ukraine, reported that the terror attack on the Crimean Bridge was conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Navy, using surface drones.Previously, several Ukraininan officials including Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar stated that Kiev had carried out the attack on the Crimean Bridge in autumn of 2022.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/kiev-regime-drops-hint-at-having-hand-in-crimean-bridge-terror-attack-1111931446.html

crimean bridge

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

terrorist attack on the crimean bridge, peskov statement on the terrorist attack, the russian national anti-terrorism committee