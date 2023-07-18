International
No Doubt Ukraine is Behind Terrorist Attack on Crimean Bridge - Kremlin
No Doubt Ukraine is Behind Terrorist Attack on Crimean Bridge - Kremlin
Moscow have no doubts that the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge was conducted by Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on Kiev's statements that Russia was allegedly behind the incident.
On Monday, the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that Kiev carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, using two surface drones. The road part of the bridge was damaged, two adults were killed, and one child was injured. On July 17, the Crimean Bridge which connects mainland Russia and Russia's Crimea suffered the second terrorist attack several months after the first atrocity committed by the Ukrainian regime. On 8 October 2022, the Ukrainian regime committed the first terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge by blowing a truck and causing seven fuel tanks of a freight train to catch fire and two car spans partially to collapse, killing three civilians, according to Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee.Ukraine admitted its complicity in both terrorist attacks on the Crimean Bridge. On Monday, Ukrainian media, citing a source in the Security Service of Ukraine, reported that the terror attack on the Crimean Bridge was conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Navy, using surface drones.Previously, several Ukraininan officials including Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar stated that Kiev had carried out the attack on the Crimean Bridge in autumn of 2022.
No Doubt Ukraine is Behind Terrorist Attack on Crimean Bridge - Kremlin

13:28 GMT 18.07.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow does not have any doubts that the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge was conducted by Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on Kiev's statements that Russia was allegedly behind the incident.
On Monday, the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that Kiev carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, using two surface drones. The road part of the bridge was damaged, two adults were killed, and one child was injured.
"It was clear to Moscow from the very beginning, and there is no doubt that this is a terrorist act, which is organized by the Kiev regime," Peskov told reporters.
On July 17, the Crimean Bridge which connects mainland Russia and Russia's Crimea suffered the second terrorist attack several months after the first atrocity committed by the Ukrainian regime.
On 8 October 2022, the Ukrainian regime committed the first terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge by blowing a truck and causing seven fuel tanks of a freight train to catch fire and two car spans partially to collapse, killing three civilians, according to Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee.
Ukraine admitted its complicity in both terrorist attacks on the Crimean Bridge. On Monday, Ukrainian media, citing a source in the Security Service of Ukraine, reported that the terror attack on the Crimean Bridge was conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Navy, using surface drones.
Crimean Bridge Terror Attacks
Ukraine Drops Hint at Having Hand in Crimean Bridge Terror Attack
Yesterday, 07:53 GMT
Previously, several Ukraininan officials including Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar stated that Kiev had carried out the attack on the Crimean Bridge in autumn of 2022.
