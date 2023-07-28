https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/justice-dept-to-launch-second-probe-into-memphis-police-after-tyre-nichols-killing-1112200583.html
Justice Dept. to Launch Second Probe Into Memphis Police After Tyre Nichols Killing
Justice Dept. to Launch Second Probe Into Memphis Police After Tyre Nichols Killing
The Department of Justice announced that it is opening an investigation into the Memphis Police Department, independent from a previous review it announced earlier this year.
2023-07-28T01:22+0000
2023-07-28T01:22+0000
2023-07-28T01:19+0000
americas
tyre nichols
memphis
minneapolis
memphis police department
department of justice
george floyd
doj
breonna taylor
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/1b/1106744117_0:6:3073:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_1626e28c19810e580c0ea3a798ff4088.jpg
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Thursday an investigation into the Memphis Police Department over potential constitutional and civil rights violations, months after released graphic footage documented a fatal beating at the hands of officers from the police unit.In January, body-worn camera footage was released showing police brutally beating Tyre Nichols after he was detained following a chase, and continuing to do so after he appeared unconscious. Nichols was eventually transferred to a hospital but died from his injuries days later. The SCORPION unit the officers were a part of was subsequently shut down and five officers were charged with second-degree murder, among other felonies. They have pleaded not guilty and trial proceedings remain ongoing. Nichols’ mother has also filed a $550 million lawsuit against the city of Memphis.Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said there have been multiple reports of the Memphis police using excessive force and focusing disproportionately on the Black community.The DOJ previously announced its Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) was conducting a review of the Memphis Police Department focused on excessive force, specialized units like the SCORPION unit and de-escalation practices. Clarke said the newly-announced investigation is independent of the COPS review.The DOJ also investigated the police departments of Louisville, Kentucky, and Minneapolis, Minnesota, after the police killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.The two DOJ investigations into those police departments found numerous issues. The Louisville Metro Police Department was found to regularly use excessive force, conduct searches without warrants, utilize no-knock warrants and discriminate against Black individuals. The Minneapolis Police Department was likewise found to consistently use excessive force and discriminated against Black and Native American individuals.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230505/autopsy-shows-tyre-nichols-died-of-blunt-trauma-after-beating-by-memphis-cops-1110107669.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220518/ex-minneapolis-officer-pleads-guilty-to-manslaughter-in-george-floyd-death-1095612031.html
americas
memphis
minneapolis
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/1b/1106744117_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_25583ecbdfd47f357f8baba2eeed0d80.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
memphis police department, tyre nichols, racism in memphis, police brutality in tennessee
memphis police department, tyre nichols, racism in memphis, police brutality in tennessee
Justice Dept. to Launch Second Probe Into Memphis Police After Tyre Nichols Killing
The investigation comes months after Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was beaten to death by police officers, though the Justice Department insists the investigation is “not based on a single incident or event.”
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Thursday an investigation into the Memphis Police Department over potential constitutional and civil rights violations, months after released graphic footage documented a fatal beating at the hands of officers from the police unit.
In January, body-worn camera footage was released showing police brutally beating Tyre Nichols after he was detained following a chase, and continuing to do so after he appeared unconscious. Nichols was eventually transferred to a hospital but died from his injuries days later.
The SCORPION unit the officers were a part of was subsequently shut down and five officers were charged with second-degree murder, among other felonies. They have pleaded not guilty and trial proceedings remain ongoing. Nichols’ mother has also filed a $550 million lawsuit against the city of Memphis.
Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said there have been multiple reports of the Memphis police using excessive force and focusing disproportionately on the Black community.
“Our decision to open this investigation now is not based on a single incident or event, nor is it confined to a specific unit or type of unit within the Memphis Police Department,” Clarke clarified at a Thursday conference.
The DOJ previously announced its Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) was conducting a review of the Memphis Police Department focused on excessive force, specialized units like the SCORPION unit and de-escalation practices. Clarke said the newly-announced investigation is independent of the COPS review.
“This pattern or practice investigation has a different purpose than the COPS review,” Clarke said. “This federal civil rights investigation will examine whether the police department has violated the Constitution or federal civil rights laws in a systemic way.”
The DOJ also investigated the police departments of Louisville, Kentucky, and Minneapolis, Minnesota, after the police killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.
The two DOJ investigations into those police departments found numerous issues. The Louisville Metro Police Department was found to regularly use excessive force, conduct searches without warrants, utilize no-knock warrants and discriminate against Black individuals. The Minneapolis Police Department was likewise found to consistently use excessive force and discriminated against Black and Native American individuals.