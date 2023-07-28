https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/justice-dept-to-launch-second-probe-into-memphis-police-after-tyre-nichols-killing-1112200583.html

The Department of Justice announced that it is opening an investigation into the Memphis Police Department, independent from a previous review it announced earlier this year.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Thursday an investigation into the Memphis Police Department over potential constitutional and civil rights violations, months after released graphic footage documented a fatal beating at the hands of officers from the police unit.In January, body-worn camera footage was released showing police brutally beating Tyre Nichols after he was detained following a chase, and continuing to do so after he appeared unconscious. Nichols was eventually transferred to a hospital but died from his injuries days later. The SCORPION unit the officers were a part of was subsequently shut down and five officers were charged with second-degree murder, among other felonies. They have pleaded not guilty and trial proceedings remain ongoing. Nichols’ mother has also filed a $550 million lawsuit against the city of Memphis.Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said there have been multiple reports of the Memphis police using excessive force and focusing disproportionately on the Black community.The DOJ previously announced its Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) was conducting a review of the Memphis Police Department focused on excessive force, specialized units like the SCORPION unit and de-escalation practices. Clarke said the newly-announced investigation is independent of the COPS review.The DOJ also investigated the police departments of Louisville, Kentucky, and Minneapolis, Minnesota, after the police killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.The two DOJ investigations into those police departments found numerous issues. The Louisville Metro Police Department was found to regularly use excessive force, conduct searches without warrants, utilize no-knock warrants and discriminate against Black individuals. The Minneapolis Police Department was likewise found to consistently use excessive force and discriminated against Black and Native American individuals.

