McConnell's Office Claims He Will Finish Term as Minority Leader Despite Freeze Incident

The office for the Senate Minority Leader said that Mitch McConnell will finish his current term despite a bizarre event that baffled reporters and colleagues.

2023-07-28T22:52+0000

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will finish his term as the leader of the Republicans, despite a bizarre scene on Wednesday that left some questioning his health.The 81-year-old senator, who has served as Republican leader since 2007 and was first elected in 1984, “plans to serve his full term in the job they overwhelmingly elected him to do,” according to a statement released by his office. The release did not indicate whether he plans to seek another term.McConnell froze stared blankly at the cameras for over 20 seconds on Wednesday as he was mid- sentence during a news conference. Eventually, one of his GOP colleagues asked him if he had anything more to say and then pulled him to the side. He was then walked away from the scene by the No. 3 Senate Republican - and a potential successor - John Barrasso (R-WY).The minority leader later returned and continued the conference as if nothing ever happened. When asked about the incident, McConnell would only say that he was “fine” and would not elaborate further. His office has also refused to provide details about what caused the senator to freeze.McConnell was elected by his Republican peers for a two-year term in January. His term will last until the start of a new Congress after the 2024 elections. He will be up for reelection for his Senate seat in 2026.The GOP leader earlier suffered a concussion and broken rib after a fall in March; that incident sidelined him from the Senate for six weeks.Republicans were quick to point out how sharp their colleague seemed to be after the Wednesday incident and none of them expressed concern if McConnell was fit to serve. Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) did express a desire for more transparency considering McConnell’s leadership position, but he seemed unsure if the notoriously private senator would explain what happened.Sen. John Thune (R-SD), the No. 2 Senate Republican and another possible successor to McConnell, said the Republican leader was “fine” and had gone “back to work.”Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) who is also a doctor, commented that McConnell told him he got “a little overheated, a little dehydrated,” before underscoring that McConnell is “providing steady leadership,” and is “doing a great job.”The Republican leader was reportedly at a meeting for MLB owners in Washington, DC, on Thursday, where he met with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) who said McConnell “made a very good speech” at the event.Congress is set to start its August recess next week, which will give McConnell extra time to recover before he has to return to the Senate.

