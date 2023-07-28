International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/new-zealand-not-considering-joining-first-pillar-of-aukus-1112211476.html
New Zealand Not Considering Joining First Pillar of AUKUS
New Zealand Not Considering Joining First Pillar of AUKUS
New Zealand is not considering joining the first pillar of the AUKUS security alliance, which involves the supply of nuclear-powered submarines to Australia, New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said.
2023-07-28T09:52+0000
2023-07-28T09:52+0000
military
aukus
new zealand
australia
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102336/89/1023368948_0:687:2667:2187_1920x0_80_0_0_97f42f9427c5d74fd2439f2f0f04f0d7.jpg
Mahuta and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a joint press conference in Wellington on Thursday, during which he said that "the door is very much open for New Zealand and other partners to engage [in the AUKUS], as they see appropriate." "And I’ve been quite clear in terms of New Zealand’s position on the AUKUS arrangements right from the beginning is that New Zealand is not prepared to compromise or change our nuclear framework position," Mahuta was quoted as saying by the US Department of State. Wellington remains committed to a nuclear-free Pacific, she added. New Zealand Defense Minister Andrew Little echoed the same sentiment in June, saying that Wellington's position on nuclear weapons was very firm and unlikely to change. In September 2021, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States announced the new trilateral AUKUS partnership. Australia announced its withdrawal from a $66 billion contract with France for 12 state-of-the-art conventionally powered attack submarines. The United States has vowed to bolster Australia's military capabilities with nuclear-powered submarines.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/aukus-seeks-to-expand-despite-violating-nuclear-nonproliferation-treaty-scholar-1111528242.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230528/is-aukus-weaponizing-drone-swarms-against-china-1110752233.html
new zealand
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102336/89/1023368948_0:437:2667:2437_1920x0_80_0_0_b137144f1441416e64f596e679e71b18.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
aukus, australia, new zealand, us, aukus security alliance, submarines
aukus, australia, new zealand, us, aukus security alliance, submarines

New Zealand Not Considering Joining First Pillar of AUKUS

09:52 GMT 28.07.2023
© AFP 2023 / MARTY MELVILLEThe New Zealand flag flutters outside Parliament buildings in Wellington in Wellington on October 29, 2014
The New Zealand flag flutters outside Parliament buildings in Wellington in Wellington on October 29, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2023
© AFP 2023 / MARTY MELVILLE
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - New Zealand is not considering joining the first pillar of the AUKUS security alliance, which involves the supply of nuclear-powered submarines to Australia, New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said.
Mahuta and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a joint press conference in Wellington on Thursday, during which he said that "the door is very much open for New Zealand and other partners to engage [in the AUKUS], as they see appropriate."
"And I’ve been quite clear in terms of New Zealand’s position on the AUKUS arrangements right from the beginning is that New Zealand is not prepared to compromise or change our nuclear framework position," Mahuta was quoted as saying by the US Department of State.
US Navy Virginia-class attack submarine SSN 774 USS Virginia (US Navy photo) - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.06.2023
Military
AUKUS Seeks to Expand Despite Violating Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty - Scholar
28 June, 18:43 GMT
Wellington remains committed to a nuclear-free Pacific, she added.
New Zealand Defense Minister Andrew Little echoed the same sentiment in June, saying that Wellington's position on nuclear weapons was very firm and unlikely to change.
In September 2021, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States announced the new trilateral AUKUS partnership. Australia announced its withdrawal from a $66 billion contract with France for 12 state-of-the-art conventionally powered attack submarines. The United States has vowed to bolster Australia's military capabilities with nuclear-powered submarines.
Drone swarm - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2023
World
Is AUKUS Weaponizing Drone Swarms Against China?
28 May, 17:10 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала