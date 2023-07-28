International
Nigeria intends to discuss with Russian nuclear agency Rosatom plans of construction of a nuclear power plant in the country, government spokesman Gabriel Aduda told Sputnik on Friday.
"We would speak with Rosatom on the issue of a nuclear power plant in Nigeria. We already have an intergovernmental agreement that has been on for a while. And we are gonna project a development agreement. I think it is time for us to be looking in that direction as well," Aduda said on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit. Russia's Rosatom is a state-run corporation that specializes in nuclear energy projects. Rosatom is involved in NPP construction project all around the world, helping nations to achieve energy sustainability. One of most recent project is construction of Akkuyu NPP in Turkiye.The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.
Nigeria Plans to Discuss With Russia's Rosatom Construction of NPP in Country

© AP Photo / Sergei GritsA man in a horse drawn carriage travels on a road, with Belarus's first nuclear plant which was built by Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom in the background near Astravets, Belarus, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
A man in a horse drawn carriage travels on a road, with Belarus's first nuclear plant which was built by Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom in the background near Astravets, Belarus, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2023
© AP Photo / Sergei Grits
ST.PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Nigeria intends to discuss with Russian nuclear agency Rosatom plans of construction of a nuclear power plant in the country, government spokesman Gabriel Aduda told Sputnik on Friday.
"We would speak with Rosatom on the issue of a nuclear power plant in Nigeria. We already have an intergovernmental agreement that has been on for a while. And we are gonna project a development agreement. I think it is time for us to be looking in that direction as well," Aduda said on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit.
Banner at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant under construction in Gulnar, Turkey - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2023
Multimedia
Striving for Akkuyu: Browse Through Turkiye's Quest for Nuclear Energy
27 April, 16:17 GMT
Russia’s Rosatom is a state-run corporation that specializes in nuclear energy projects. Rosatom is involved in NPP construction project all around the world, helping nations to achieve energy sustainability. One of most recent project is construction of Akkuyu NPP in Turkiye.
The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.
