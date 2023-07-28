https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/north-korea-showcases-military-might-during-pyongyang-parade-1112204695.html

North Korea Showcases Military Might During Pyongyang Parade

The military parade coincided with Pyongyang marking the 70th anniversary of “Victory Day”, North Korea’s name for the armistice that heralded the end of the 1950-1953 Korean War.

Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a Russian delegation led by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu oversaw a military parade that took place in Pyongyang on Thursday night.The parade featured North Korea's Hwasong-17 and solid-fuel Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missiles, as well as overflights of unmanned aerial vehicles, among other military hardware, a North Korean news agency reported.The event, which was also attended by senior Chinese officials, was timed to celebrate the 70th anniversary of North Korea's Victory Day. The Russian defense minister attended the parade within the framework of his three-day visit to the DPRK that wrapped up on July 27.Scroll through Sputnik's gallery to see images of the Pyongyang military parade.

