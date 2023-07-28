International
North Korea Showcases Military Might During Pyongyang Parade
North Korea Showcases Military Might During Pyongyang Parade
The military parade coincided with Pyongyang marking the 70th anniversary of “Victory Day”, North Korea’s name for the armistice that heralded the end of the 1950-1953 Korean War.
Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a Russian delegation led by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu oversaw a military parade that took place in Pyongyang on Thursday night.The parade featured North Korea's Hwasong-17 and solid-fuel Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missiles, as well as overflights of unmanned aerial vehicles, among other military hardware, a North Korean news agency reported.The event, which was also attended by senior Chinese officials, was timed to celebrate the 70th anniversary of North Korea's Victory Day. The Russian defense minister attended the parade within the framework of his three-day visit to the DPRK that wrapped up on July 27.Scroll through Sputnik's gallery to see images of the Pyongyang military parade.
The military parade coincided with Pyongyang marking the 70th anniversary of “Victory Day”, North Korea’s name for the commemoration of the armistice that heralded the end of the 1950-1953 Korean War.
Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a Russian delegation led by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu oversaw a military parade that took place in Pyongyang on Thursday night.
The parade featured North Korea's Hwasong-17 and solid-fuel Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missiles, as well as overflights of unmanned aerial vehicles, among other military hardware, a North Korean news agency reported.
The event, which was also attended by senior Chinese officials, was timed to celebrate the 70th anniversary of North Korea's Victory Day. The Russian defense minister attended the parade within the framework of his three-day visit to the DPRK that wrapped up on July 27.
Scroll through Sputnik's gallery to see images of the Pyongyang military parade.
© Photo : KCNA

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attend a military parade in Pyongyang.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attend a military parade in Pyongyang. - Sputnik International
1/15
© Photo : KCNA

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attend a military parade in Pyongyang.

© Photo : KCNA

A view of the Pyongyang military parade.

A view of the Pyongyang military parade. - Sputnik International
2/15
© Photo : KCNA

A view of the Pyongyang military parade.

© Photo : KCNA

North Korean servicemen march during a military parade.

North Korean servicemen march during a military parade. - Sputnik International
3/15
© Photo : KCNA

North Korean servicemen march during a military parade.

© Photo : KCNA

North Korea's tanks are seen at the Pyongyang military parade.

North Korea&#x27;s tanks are seen at the Pyongyang military parade. - Sputnik International
4/15
© Photo : KCNA

North Korea's tanks are seen at the Pyongyang military parade.

© Photo : KCNA

Participants of the Pyongyang military parade waving national flags.

Participants of the Pyongyang military parade waving national flags. - Sputnik International
5/15
© Photo : KCNA

Participants of the Pyongyang military parade waving national flags.

© Photo : KCNA

Participants of the military parade in Pyongyang.

Participants of the military parade in Pyongyang. - Sputnik International
6/15
© Photo : KCNA

Participants of the military parade in Pyongyang.

© Photo : KCNA

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are standing on the balcony watching the parade.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are standing on the balcony watching the parade. - Sputnik International
7/15
© Photo : KCNA

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are standing on the balcony watching the parade.

© Photo : KCNA

A North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile.

A North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile. - Sputnik International
8/15
© Photo : KCNA

A North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile.

© Photo : KCNA

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu is seen talking to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu is seen talking to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. - Sputnik International
9/15
© Photo : KCNA

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu is seen talking to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

© Photo : KCNA

Large-scale installations on the Pyongyang military parade.

Large-scale installations on the Pyongyang military parade. - Sputnik International
10/15
© Photo : KCNA

Large-scale installations on the Pyongyang military parade.

© Photo : KCNA

Participants of the Pyongyang military parade.

Participants of the Pyongyang military parade. - Sputnik International
11/15
© Photo : KCNA

Participants of the Pyongyang military parade.

© Photo : KCNA

North Korean servicemen take part in a military parade in Pyongyang.

North Korean servicemen take part in a military parade in Pyongyang. - Sputnik International
12/15
© Photo : KCNA

North Korean servicemen take part in a military parade in Pyongyang.

© Photo : KCNA

North Korea's anti-aircraft systems are seen moving during a parade.

North Korea&#x27;s anti-aircraft systems are seen moving during a parade. - Sputnik International
13/15
© Photo : KCNA

North Korea's anti-aircraft systems are seen moving during a parade.

© Photo : KCNA

A magnificent show of a military parade in Pyongyang.

A magnificent show of a military parade in Pyongyang. - Sputnik International
14/15
© Photo : KCNA

A magnificent show of a military parade in Pyongyang.

© Photo : KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un welcomes the participants of the parade.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un welcomes the participants of the parade. - Sputnik International
15/15
© Photo : KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un welcomes the participants of the parade.

