WATCH North Korea's Newest Hwasong-18 ICBM in Action
WATCH North Korea's Newest Hwasong-18 ICBM in Action
No matter how loudly the United States and its allies protest, North Korea continues to test new additions to its ballistic missile arsenal. 13.07.2023, Sputnik International
On Wednesday, July 12, North Korea tested its newest solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-18.According to North Korean media, who described the test as a success, the missile traversed a distance of slightly over 1,000 kilometers and reached a maximum altitude of 6,648 km before plunging into the Sea of Japan.The launch was apparently supervised by North Korean head of state Kim Jong-un himself.This week, North Korean media has also reported that the United States and South Korea allegedly intend discuss the use of nuclear weapons against Pyongyang, at the inaugural meeting of the new Nuclear Consultative Group in Seoul.
democratic people's republic of korea (dprk)
10:46 GMT 13.07.2023
No matter how loudly the United States and its allies protest, North Korea continues to test new additions to its ballistic missile arsenal.
On Wednesday, July 12, North Korea tested its newest solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-18.
According to North Korean media, who described the test as a success, the missile traversed a distance of slightly over 1,000 kilometers and reached a maximum altitude of 6,648 km before plunging into the Sea of Japan.
The launch was apparently supervised by North Korean head of state Kim Jong-un himself.
This week, North Korean media has also reported that the United States and South Korea allegedly intend discuss the use of nuclear weapons against Pyongyang, at the inaugural meeting of the new Nuclear Consultative Group in Seoul.
